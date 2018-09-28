Toronto After Dark 2018: OVERLORD, YOU MIGHT BE THE KILLER and The Return of I AM A HERO

There is also an impressive amount of Canadian films in this back half. Justin McConnell's Lifechanger, Chad Archibald's I'll Take Your Dead, the World Premiere of Ray Xue's Extracurricular and Corey Stanton's Robbery are all local films made by local people.

Justin P. Lange's debut feature film The Dark is coming to town. The closing gala this year will be Brett Simmons' You Might Be The Killer. And returning to Toronto one more time is Sato Shinsuke's tremendous zombie flick I Am A Hero.

All the film write up follow...

OVERLORD (USA) Canadian Premiere

Director - Julius Avery

With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumbered G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. From producer J.J. Abrams, OVERLORD is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventure with a twist.

YOU MIGHT BE THE KILLER (USA) International Premiere

Director - Brett Simmons

Toronto After Dark’s Closing Gala, YOU MIGHT BE THE KILLER is one of the smartest and funniest horror films you will see this year! In the middle of the night, a remote summer camp counselor Sam (CABIN IN THE WOODS’ Fran Kranz) calls up Chuck (BUFFY’s Alyson Hannigan), his best friend back home, in a blind panic! Sam’s surrounded by brutally killed fellow counselors and worried there’s an axe-wielding psycho on the loose! Luckily Chuck’s well-versed in slasher movie tropes and she leads Sam through all the necessary steps to survive the night. At the same time they try to identify the actual killer. With great banter between two delightful leads, a brutal killer in the woods, and lots of clever bloody twists, YOU MIGHT BE THE KILLER is a horror fan’s delight!

THE DARK (Austria/Canada) Toronto Premiere

Director - Justin P. Lange

A horror thriller told from the perspective of two young outcasts, Justin P. Lange’s award-winning, and Tribeca Film Festival feature debut, THE DARK, evokes wonderful comparisons to previous Toronto After Dark favourite LET THE RIGHT ONE IN. In the forest where she hunts for fresh flesh, Mina, a strange zombie-like girl, encounters Alex, a lost blind boy. But instead of devouring him, she takes pity on Alex and lets him live. Both have been victims of abuse, and each finds connection in the other. But with some malicious adults on the hunt for the boy, the new friendship and Mina’s instincts for survival are soon put to a bloody and ferocious test. Stunningly shot, beautifully acted, THE DARK is a thrilling and atmospheric horror film not to be missed.

I’LL TAKE YOUR DEAD (Canada) Toronto Premiere

Director - Chad Archibald

With his latest feature, Chad Archibald (THE HERETICS) delivers a terrific, supernatural crime-thriller with a touching father-daughter story at its heart. At his remote country farm, William has a very unique job: disposing of dead bodies for the local crime lord. Meanwhile his young daughter Gloria is convinced she can see the spirits of the dead, haunting their house. When he discovers a young woman still-alive in his latest delivery of bodies, William decides to save her. But that puts him in the cross-hairs of his boss. It’s not long before a gang of heavily-armed killers are on their way to the farm to finish the woman off, and anyone in their way, living or dead!

LIFECHANGER (Canada) Toronto Premiere

Director - Justin McConnell

A big hit at Fantasia and Frightfest, Justin McConnell’s latest LIFECHANGER is a unique blend of body horror and serial killer thriller. Drew is a myserious “skin-walker”, a shapeshifter who periodically has to murder and steal the body of a new victim, in order to stay alive. Emotional attachment is something he does not crave, until at a local bar, he encounters Julia (POOR AGNES’s Lora Burke), with whom he seems to have a special connection with. As Drew tries to get closer to Julia, his physical condition deteriorates and he finds his secret slowly being exposed. Featuring fantastic performances, gruesome body-swapping effects, and a unique point-of-view that will have you sympathizing with both killer and victim, LIFECHANGER is a refreshing cinematic treat!

EXTRACURRICULAR (Canada) World Premiere

Director - Ray Xue

THE BREAKFAST CLUB gets a serial killing twist with Ray Xue’s delightfully bloody, high school tale, EXTRACURRICULAR. When the lives of four high school friends become a little too mundane and dreary, they adopt a secret pastime: planning and executing a series of murders. But when one of their plans goes shockingly awry, the relationship between the group is put to the test. Soon they must combine their devious skills to find their way out of a deadly situation. Featuring a talented young cast, EXTRACURRICULAR is a dark high school tale, full of bloody mayhem, twists and shocks that will delight horror thriller fans!

ROBBERY (Canada) World Premiere

Director - Corey Stanton

Legendary Canadian icon, Art Hindle (BLACK CHRISTMAS, PORKY’S, THE BROOD), delivers a career best performance in, ROBBERY, Corey Stanton’s outstanding debut crime thriller. After a local crime lord threatens a young thief (Jeremy Ferdman) with clearing his debts, he enlists the fine criminal skills of his crotchety aging father (Hindle) in a series of reckless heists that should recoup him all the money he needs. But complicating matters, are heavily armed criminals in their way, and juggling the day-to-day challenges of his father’s dementia diagnosis. Full of twists and turns, ROBBERY is a brilliantly scripted, character-driven delight, with a fantastic cast that also includes CORNER GAS favourite, Tara Spencer- Nairn.

I AM A HERO (Japan) Special Presentation

Director - Shinsuke Sato

For Toronto After Dark’s annual Zombie Night, fans can look forward to shotgun-blasting treat with this rare, big screen presentation of, I AM A HERO. It was a huge hit at SXSW where it won the Midnight Audience Choice Award. Based on the critically acclaimed manga, Suzuki Hideo is a shy, struggling comic book artist. But when Japan gets hit by the ravaging ZQN virus, it’s time for this zero to become a hero in an epic battle against the undead! Fans of the Toronto After Dark hit, TRAIN TO BUSAN, will be be delighted with this apocalyptic crowd-pleaser, packed with original, gory and thrilling zombie action!