Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2025

Eddington

If there was even a wisp of a theme to 2025, it was the full collapse of trust and communication in communities into hostile bubbles. Basically the internet bleeding into real life. Leading the charge on that was Ari Aster's Eddington, which teased with this poster of buffalo charging and tumbling off of a cliff.

The powerful central image here is doing the heavy lifting here, but that tagline is perfect.