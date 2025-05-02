Friday One Sheet: TOGETHER

There is close, and there is uncomfortably close. Perhaps there needs to be a third category, given the proximity of eyeballs in this poster for Together. Neon Pictures' head of design, Bianca Moran Parkes, has probably crafted the most disturbing poster of the year, and has done so without any violence and gore. Only proximity. There is something about eyelashes touching which just exudes "ick."



Even the typesetting is too close for comfort.



Oh, and for those keeping score at home, no credit block. It's a thing now. This is most definitely not a teaser poster, but the real thing, and like many designs of 2025, the standard credit block is left out.