I KNOW EXACTLY HOW YOU DIE: Horror Comedy Debuts on Streaming This April

Rusabh Patel's horror comedy, I Know Exactly How You Die, is coming to streaming next month, on April 7th.

Hack writer Rian Burman has to finish his story without getting his protagonist murdered by a sadistic stalker who will stop at nothing to have her.

We have included the trailer and a small batch of stills below, if this type of story appeals to you.

Writers Block Leads to a Bloodbath in I Know Exactly How You Die

Indie Horror Brings Mayhem and Laughs

Debuts on Streaming April 7, 2026

MPX has announced the official US digital release of Rusabh Patel's I Know Exactly How You Die, an indie horror where deadlines aren't a writer's worst fear. Beginning April 7, audiences across the US will be able to rent or own I Know Exactly How You Die on Digital HD, including Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. The film will also be available on DVD.

In I Know Exactly How You Die, Patel stars as hack writer Rian Burman. Rian has to finish his story without getting his protagonist murdered by a sadistic stalker who will stop at nothing to have her. The film world premiered to a sold out audience at Dances With Films NYC in January.

Rian Burman, a struggling horror novelist seeking inspiration, checks into a remote motel to finish his book. Haunted by heartbreak and creative paralysis, Rian begins writing a story about a woman named Katie, a drug counselor fleeing a violent stalker. But as he writes, the line between fiction and reality begins to blur, his scenes start coming true.

At the same motel, the real Katie is hiding from a deranged ex–mailman turned serial killer. When Rian and Katie meet, their shared experiences confirm the impossible: his manuscript is somehow manifesting real events, including the stalker’s murders. As the deaths around them escalate, Rian realizes he might be both the author and the architect of the horror unfolding.