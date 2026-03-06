Friday One Sheet: PHENOMENA

"A psychedelic odyssey into the fabric of the universe." The poster for Josef Gatti's visual science documentary, Phenomena (not to be confused with the Dario Argento's insect telekinesis movie) is busy and strange.



Just like the universe, which if you expand your view to a galaxy level is just as weird and daunting, as if you narrow your view to the photo or boson level.



The poster lets its fractal adjacent Fibonacci business speak for itself. Oil-stained rainbow colours are nestled against monochrome zebra striping, and other chaos, all of it looking like water and sea-shells washed upon a beach in the abyss.



This is hypnotic, even as it is a bit much. Our existence is a bit much.



The basic title card in bold Helvetica stays way out of the way, in the same fashion as the micro-typefaced credit block at the bottom does so also. Like the film, this key art, in all its bombast, still invites you to look closer. To stare if you will, into the crazy ordering of chaos that makes our universe tick.



