TOGETHER Official Trailer: Alison Brie And Dave Franco Will be Together, Forever

Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossraods as they move to the country abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.

Neon released the official trailer for Michael Shanks' horror flick, Together, starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco. We are a litlle late to the pary but if you did not catch it yesterday now is your chance to watch it down below. Looks like a wonderful mashup of many types of horror flicks, with body horror taking center stage.

Together is in theates on July 30th.