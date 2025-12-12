Friday One Sheet: SOUND OF FALLING

As an amateur photographer (who focuses mainly on candid and street photography) my favourite content trope when capturing photos is the shot where everyone is going about their business, but one person is looking directly into the camera.

This is essentially what is happening in this superb piece of key art for Masha Shilinski's festival darling, Sound of Falling. Had I seen this poster, or the trailer (also attached below) this film would have been at the top of my list of must-sees at TIFF this year.



No matter, Mubi is releasing it in a few short weeks theatrically, followed by their streaming service.



Back to the poster, I am keen on the contrast of black fabric and pale German skin tones with hints of white lace, and the variety of text on display, including the committed level kerning on the word "of." The two letters bracket the little girl staring at the camera, and the director's credit.

The "Sound" and "Falling" form both the frame of the poster, for a movie set in three distinct time periods, as well as emphasizing the rule of thirds. While I am less keen on the textual clutter of the festival laurels and pull quotes, the small credit block (and theatrical release date) at the bottom is particularly satisfying.



Like the film itself, this poster is both visual and tactile.