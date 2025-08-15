Friday One Sheet: LILLY LIVES ALONE

Did I choose this poster this week purely for the way the stem of the lily here threads the O in the typesetting? Well, not quite.

The Gothic Romance and horror (coded with a black background and red text) vibes are strong with this design, given the mother and daughter cupped in the flower (and flame), one whispering to the other.

The hand drawn imagery seems coated in a gelatinous layer, which is unusual in an era of razor-sharp photoshop. Also, that sweet, justified credit block, which I cannot read, but am happy it is there, as this is what distinguishes the poster here from falling too much in the trap of looking like a V.C. Andrews novel from the 1980s. Or maybe that is what the design is going for. Either way it stands out in an intriguing way.