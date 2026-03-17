THE EVIL THAT BINDS US (Todos los males) Trailer: LatAm Thriller Begins International Theatrical Run
The trailer for Nicolás Postiglione's thriller, The Evil That Binds Us, has arrived. The Chile-México-Argentina co-production begins its theatrical run in Chile this Thursday.
The thriller was picked up by our friends at FilmSharks before it had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest last September.
Valdivia, Chile, late 1950s: After the death of his mother, young Daniel is sent to live with his father’s family, the Riedels. Isolated by cultural and emotional distance, he finds comfort in Ema, the housekeeper’s daughter, who begins to reveal the family’s dark secrets. But when Ema suddenly disappears, and the tragedy is quietly covered up, Daniel is forced to confront betrayal—and sets out on a path of revenge before leaving for good.
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