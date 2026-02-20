Friday One Sheet: LIVING THE LAND

There are some posters which communicate to the observer that, if they like their films with exceptional composition and visual mise en scène, then they are in good filmmaking hands. The key art for Huo Meng's Venice Silver Bear winner, Living The Land, certainly gives off Days of Heaven vibes, and that is good.



Perhaps I could do without the English title in ordinary type-setting in the top left, due to the handwritten Mandarin title-card placement above the credit block; however, this is the tiniest of nitpicks for this textured, bucolic design. The big sky, the endless fields dotted with workers of all ages, perfectly in frame, yet still pragmatically at work.



This poster gives off savoury "slow-cinema" energy, and I am here for it.