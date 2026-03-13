Friday One Sheet: OBSESSION

We posted the trailer and poster for Curry Barker's darkly whimsical horror comedy, Obsession, earlier this week. However, the key art, from design house grandson, bears a bit more discussion in today's column.



Sometimes, simply an iconic still from the movie does indeed make the perfect poster. As the lead stares uncertainly at the 'magical object' that is about to turn his life upside-down in a 'monkey's paw' kind of way, his would-be girlfriend ominously stands in the background as a shadow bathed in light -- a superb visual storytelling image in a film filled with them.

Meanwhile, the title card comes literally between them, with a hint of chromic aberration. Much like the work of Akiko Stehrenberger, the credit block eschews its formal marketing placement at the bottom, to balance the visual image by centering it in the car's side window.



The One Wish Willow box in hand, and illuminated with the vehicle's interior lights, is a visual pop of colour, which is located directly below the ominous figure in the door. Like the film itself, the idea and execution all come together quite nicely done.