Cannes Coverage Hollywood Interviews Manga Thrillers Festival News

Friday One Sheet: 28 YEARS LATER...

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: 28 YEARS LATER...

Skulls, and sunflowers, and Pantone Red, oh my!  One thing that has been remarkably consistent with 28 xxx Later franchise has been this particular shade of distressed red in their posters.  Here, a poster that seems to be highlighting the sound mixing (Dolby Cinema) uses that red field, always coded as the horror genre, against a large sideways skull. 

Piles of skulls have been one of the motifs of this third entry, 28 Years Later. Here, the life blooming on the skulls with two tiny figures are running in the valley (of the shadow of death) between the nose and the brow, is a particularly effective one.

The familiar biohazard logo with the films title, and its rune-ish scratch font is subtly tagged in the bottom right of the design, which is otherwise clean (no credit block, because... 2025).  

This is obviously a taste thing, but the minimalist look, seems to these eyes, almost always better than the crowded photoshop maximalist-collage that so so many posters, including other designs for this film, do. 

28YearsLater_FridayoneSheet.jpg

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
28 Days Later28 Weeks28 YearsAaron Taylor JohnsonAlex GarlandCillian MurphyDanny BoyleDesignEnglandFast ZombiesFranchiseFriday One SheetJodie ComerKey ArtPantonePosterRageRalph FiennesRedSkullZombie

More about 28 Years Later

More about Friday One Sheet

More about 28 Weeks Later

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.