Friday One Sheet: 28 YEARS LATER...

Skulls, and sunflowers, and Pantone Red, oh my! One thing that has been remarkably consistent with 28 xxx Later franchise has been this particular shade of distressed red in their posters. Here, a poster that seems to be highlighting the sound mixing (Dolby Cinema) uses that red field, always coded as the horror genre, against a large sideways skull.



Piles of skulls have been one of the motifs of this third entry, 28 Years Later. Here, the life blooming on the skulls with two tiny figures are running in the valley (of the shadow of death) between the nose and the brow, is a particularly effective one.



The familiar biohazard logo with the films title, and its rune-ish scratch font is subtly tagged in the bottom right of the design, which is otherwise clean (no credit block, because... 2025).



This is obviously a taste thing, but the minimalist look, seems to these eyes, almost always better than the crowded photoshop maximalist-collage that so so many posters, including other designs for this film, do.