Neuchâtel 2025: Swiss Fantastic Film Festival Announces Full Programme

Today, the fine folks over at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival announced the programme for this year's festival, running from July 4th through 12th.

The festival is bringing some of the best of the festival circuit to the lakeside desination, featuring a bounty of Swiss Premieres. New films from Ari Aster, Bruno Cattet & Hélène Forzani, Julia Ducournau, and Kiyoshi Kurosawa are in the mix. Personal faves like The Gesuidoz, Dead Talents Society and Baby Assassins NIce Days are also coming to the fest.

Check out the full lineup in the announcement below.

NIFFF 2025 – FINDING THE THRILLS IN THE CRACKS OF REALITY

Today, the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF, 4-12 July) has announced the full program of its 24th edition. With 127 works from all 5 continents and a total of 42 countries represented, the 2025 line-up gives pride of place to filmmakers that have become staples of the festival and of fantastic films, all while putting many new talents in the spotlight. A perfect overview of the diversity of global genre cinema.

For its 24th edition, the NIFFF is thrilled to offer an exhilarating overview of the best genre films from around the world. Fostering a sense of inclusion and global community, the line-up includes works from young artists – Julia Kowalski, Addison Heimann, Emilie Blichfeldt, Nuhash Humayun, Albert Birney, Louise Hémon – as well as features from established talents. Some have become part of the festival’s history, such as Lucile Hadžihalilovi ć , Ari Aster, Julia Ducournau, Bruno Cattet & Hélène Forzani, Gabriele Mainetti, and Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

In 2025, several relevant sociopolitical themes emerge from the program’s various categories, such as parenthood, aging, or mental health. These themes echo those highlighted in our special sections ( TAKE CARE!, FOREVER YOUNG ) and implicitly draw the portrait of doubt-ridden societies, but the films from our selection are also full of hope, escapism, and thrills.

OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONIES

The 2025 edition will start on Friday, July 4th, with the international premiere of Yann Gozlan’s newest film, THE RESIDENCE . Belgian actress Cécile de France will be in Neuchâtel to present this sci-fi thriller which tackles the dangers of artificial intelligence. The festival will conclude on Saturday, July 12th, with the European premiere of HI-FIVE , a highly anticipated supernatural comedy from Korea that’s part buddy-movie, part superhero blockbuster.

The official selection includes 12 world premieres, 9 international premieres, 4 European premieres, and 51 Swiss premieres . The members of the International Jury are Emil Ferris (US), John Hsu (TW), Jean-Baptiste Del Amo (FR), Hélène Frappat (FR), and Olivier Theyskens (BE). They will announce the winner of the prestigious H.R. Giger ‘Narcisse’ award (CHF 10,000 from the City of Neuchâtel ) during the closing ceremony. The best Swiss short film will also receive its own H.R. Giger ‘Narcisse’ award (CHF 10,000 from SSA and SUISSIMAGE ).

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

The 14 films in this year’s International Competition are a testament to the dynamism of genre cinema worldwide. We are thrilled to be showing new films by directors that have become part of the festival’s history. In THE ICE TOWER , Lucile Hadžihalilovi ć transforms Marion Cotillard into a cold, venomous movie star. Bruno Cattet and Hélène Forzani are back with REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND , a spellbinding stylistic exercise that borrows from James Bond and DIABOLIK alike. As for Addison Heimann, he makes his return to the NIFFF (three years after the disturbing HYPOCHONDRIAC) with TOUCH ME , a fevered, sensual exploration of personal traumas. Other intimate stories take shape through genre tropes. In THE THING WITH FEATHERS , for instance, a riveting Benedict Cumberbatch explores the pangs of parenthood in a story of grief influenced by gothic aesthetics. Post-partum paranoia is studied

in MOTHER’S BABY , while the exquisitely retro OBEX shines a light on the very modern loneliness of the 80s gamer. New voices and powerful visions further develop feminine and queer identities and representations, for instance in THE UGLY STEPSISTER , an off-the-wall and cruel reimagining of the Cinderella fairy tale. HER WILL BE DONE is Julia Kowalski’s radical, compelling manifesto against a dying patriarchy. Ukrainian space opera U ARE THE UNIVERSE and Kazakh fable SASYQ deliver their own takes on genre cinema, from industries that seldom explore such territories. A USEFUL GHOST summons the ghosts of Thailand’s political history in a story of reincarnation that is delightfully absurd and surprising... Last but not least, four years after TITANE made a splash (Palme d’or winner in Cannes), Julia Ducournau is back with ALPHA , a rich, vivid metaphor of 1980s France in which a deadly, seemingly inescapable virus is tearing through the population.

ASIAN COMPETITION

Composed of vastly different films, the Asian Competition perfectly illustrates the remarkable diversity of Asian cinema: EXIT 8 , the highly anticipated adaptation of the cult video game, focuses on a character trapped in an anxiety-inducing time loop in a (nearly) empty metro passageway; there is also the horror thriller NOISE , a paranoia-infused take on neighbor relations; three years after DEMIGOD, Taiwanese studio Pili and their spectacular puppets are back with THUNDERBOLT FANTASY : SWORD SEEKERS ; Japanese horror DOLLHOUSE conjures up a particularly decaying atmosphere to offer its own spin on the haunted doll genre; melancholic Korean thriller THE OLD WOMAN WITH A KNIFE is unafraid of giving the spotlight to a female assassin in her sixties in a story of rage and redemption; the surreal, darkly humorous NEW GROUP confirms the advent of a unique talent in the person of filmmaker Yuta Shimotsu, who delivers a biting critique of conformism in his sophomore feature; romantic comedy REWRITE will delight fans of time loops and paradoxes; and Bangladeshi anthology DUI SHAW (originally designed as a series) proves once and for all that filmmaker Nuhash Humayun has become one of the new masters of horror. Finally, mystical feminism and folk horror meet in Indian coming-of-age horror film BOKSHI .

THIRD KIND

Films in the THIRD KIND section exist at the borders of genre cinema. This year, many filmmakers with diverse but deeply personal visions are making their return at NIFFF. Ari Aster offers a critique of Covid America with EDDINGTON , a tragi-comic western that deals with fake news, masks, racial tensions, and underlying violence. With LA CITTÀ PROIBITA , Gabriel Mainetti delivers an explosive mixture of dolce vita and martial arts in the Eternal City. Babak Anvari (UNDER THE SHADOW) is back with HALLOW ROAD , a deathly, claustrophobic road movie. CLOUD is yet another demonstration by the great Kiyoshi Kurosawa of how expert craftsmanship can produce unrivalled thrills. The section includes a wide variety of genres, from the dark rural thriller BRING THEM DOWN , in which Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott become rivals defending their family’s honor, to the supernatural drama CALL OF WATER starring a spellbinding Cécile de France . As far as the giants of cinema are concerned, Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow play against each other in a no-holds-barred duel in a nursing home ( THE RULE OF JENNY PEN ). In the disturbing OPUS , John Malkovich owns the screen as an egotistic popstar that’s 50% Freddie Mercury, 50% Charles Manson. Our line-up will take audience members to all corners of the world, from the isolated French Alps in THE WOMAN IN THE SNOW (Louise Hémon) to the fever-inducing Moroccan desert in the powerful techno dystopia SIRÂT (Oliver Laxe).

ULTRA MOVIES

The ULTRA MOVIES section is dedicated to the most radical genre films and this year, just in time for summer, we are programming a most appetizing Shark Night double feature with the highly anticipated DANGEROUS ANIMALS , a perfect mix of shark flick and brutal slasher, and HOTSPRING SHARKATTACK , a biting comedy that will have even the most courageous think twice before getting back into a jacuzzi. Fans of American filmmaker Joe Begos will be able to discover JIMMY & STIGGS , an alien invasion neon-lit romp whose praises Eli Roth himself cannot sing loud enough. Old-school slasher fans will not want to miss CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD from Eli Craig, director of the cult movie TUCKER & DALE VS EVIL (2010). Animation is not to be outdone, as evidenced by LESBIAN SPACE PRINCESS , in which a space princess travels across the universe to rescue her beloved from a bunch of incels from the future. Last but not least, the NIFFF is delighted to host the world premiere of Abel Ferry’s new horror thriller SQUEALERS (GIBIER), featuring a bone-chilling performance from Olivier Gourmet.

SHORT FILMS AND SWISS PRODUCTIONS

As is now customary, the festival will also present a selection of short films divided into several competitions highlighting the works of emerging talents from around the world: International Shorts, Asian Shorts, and Swiss Shorts. For the second year in a row, the AMAZING SCHOOLS program will showcase the best short films from Swiss film schools. The AMAZING SWITZERLAND section is dedicated to Swiss genre films (past and present). This year’s selection includes ELECTRIC CHILD , the latest feature from Simon Jaquemet , in which an all-mighty AI appears to be the answer to misfortune. In partnership with filmo, the festival is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of AFTER DARKNESS , the first feature film from Neuchâtel-born director Dominique Othenin-Girard, boasting an all-star cast (John Hurt, Julian Sands, and Victoria Abril). The collaboration between the NIFFF and RTS Archive Lab will give the spotlight to Geneva-based filmmaker Pierre Koralnik and his epic film PRINCE BARBARE . Finally, the Cinémathèque suisse will take the audience to 1940s Bern with the picturesque DAS GESPENSTERHAUS .

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

The NIFFF is giving carte blanche to Baghera Jones . The Neuchâtel-born Twitch streamer with 700,000 followers is a regular audience member of the festival. She is coming back to her hometown to present a varied, cinephilic selection of films: FESTEN (Thomas Vinterberg, 1998), STARSHIP TROOPERS (Paul Verhoeven, 1995), and THE HOST (Bong Joon-ho, 2005). The FOREVER YOUNG FOCUS explores the question of aging, while the TAKE CARE! retrospective is all about the theme of ‘care’ in genre cinema. In collaboration with UniNE, SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRITS is a selection of three stories set on school campuses. And finally, the CLASSICS RELOADED section is a perfect opportunity to rediscover cult films at our new Halles Obscura Open Air.