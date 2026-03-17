SXSW 2026 Review: BEYOND THE DUPLEX PLANET Explores the Life of Artist David Greenberger

In documentaries like Welcome to the Club and The Winding Stream, director Beth Harrington celebrates the work of outsider artists, pinpointing their importance in culture. Beyond the Duplex Planet covers David Greenberger, more overlooked rather than an outsider.

For years Greenberger attracted a cult following for his zine The Duplex Planet, built from his experiences at a Boston nursing home for the elderly. There Greenberger befriended eccentrics, recording interviews with them on various formats.

Greenberger adapted their anecdotes for his zine, but also for performances in which he would act out their words to a jazz or rock backing. He parlayed this into appearances on NPR's All Things Considered, as well as collaborations with musicians from Los Lobos and NRBQ.

At the time he started out, Greenberger's work was beyond niche. Ironically, as he and his audience age, his concern and obvious empathy for the elderly feels more poignant and relevant.

Harrington covers Greenberger's life in roughly chronological order. Noting how his parents compiled obsessive lists and scrapbooks helps explain Greenberger's massive archives, including cassette recordings from his telephone answering machine.

The director employs those audio cassettes, as well as home movies, camcorder videos, and other formats, to flesh out Greenberger's intermittent voice-over. The varying quality of the footage becomes a feature of the documentary, much like the crude xeroxes that illustrate the Duplex Planet zine.

Harrington also includes interviews with Greenberger, an enthusiastic participant in his biography. (He's been the subject of previous documentaries.) His remarkably well-adjusted daughter Norabelle also appears to talk about what it was like growing up with an artist for a father.

Much of Greenberger's earlier career consisted of trying to make ends meet. Eventually he moved to Greenwich, New York, depicted here as a sort of backwater but actually an enviable place to live with relatively easy access to major cities.

Greenberger keeps trying to position himself as an outsider taking risks when his goals aren't so very different from most artists. Mainstream success may have eluded him because his work can seem prosaic. At times, it feels that everything he observes is important enough to become art.

The documentary doesn't quite gloss over the fact that Greenberger has been monetizing his relationships. But it doesn't deal with a nagging sense of exploitation either.

Beyond the Duplex Planet is valuable as a case study in how difficult it can be to succeed as an artist. Greenberger can justify his work through the people it attracts, like George Carlin and Ed Ruscha. He's still got to pay the bills.

The film enjoys its world premiere at SXSW 2026. Visit the film's official festival page for more information. Photo by Skip Dickstein.