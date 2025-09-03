Trailer for THE BONE TEMPLE, the 28 YEARS LATER Sequel

As teased in the final moments of 28 Years Later, The Bone Temple follows Jack O'Connell's droogy band of misfits in rage infused, quasi medieval post-virus Britain. The trailer arrives with a spoken word piece from Arthur C. Clarke overlaid on top of some images from the Danny Boyle's film released earlier this year, and new images from the continuation directed by Nia DeCosta.



This makes the 'important historical speech' officially the new trend in cutting trailers. (See: the teaser for Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, which also landed today.)



More Ralph Fiennes is a good thing. As is Alex Garland writing this chapter, and a promised Cillian Murphy cameo as well. I like this particular alt-Britain universe -- the more entries the merrier.



28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to be released in theaters on January 16, 2026. Fun fact: the gap between the two films is 28 weeks.