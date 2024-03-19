FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA: Offical Trailer #2 - She Will Return With a Vengeance.

Warner Bros. have just released the next official trailer for George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

From the trailer we further our understanding about the story of this new film. What happens over in The Green Place and Dementus' (Chris Hemsworth and nose prosthetic) plan to rob it of its riches.

We get a closer look at the young star, Alyla Browne, as the young Furiosa in this new trailer. We'll be speaking with her about her role in spider horror Sting next month - let's seem what details we can gleam from her at that time.

And boy, does Chris Hemsworth look like he's enjoying himself, or what?

What a spring this is shaping up to be. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga slams into cinemas on May 24th. It begins its global domination as early as May 22nd.