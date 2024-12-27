Imagine Coverage Documentaries Weird Videos International Videos Movie Posters

Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2024

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada

DoNotExpect-KEYARTheader.jpgIf there was one trend I saw when selecting Key Art for this column in all of 2024, it was nearly every designer doing their utmost to not include the credit block. Either there was an unusual number of teaser posters released this year (entirely possible) or the notion that the credit block, no matter how tiny the print, is no longer wanted or needed. This is akin to most studio blockbusters moving their opening credit sequences to the end of the film starting about 15-20 years ago. 

There was a dearth of pink and orange this year, although many posters leaned into greens and yellows and of course black & white (From Godzilla Minus One Minus Color at beginning of the year to Nosferatu at the end of the year).

This is likely my personal taste, but there was a leaning towards minimalism, which is kind of shocking considering that there was so many maximalist movies this year (think The Substance or Anora or Kind of Kindness).

Finally, as a bonus, there is a pair of posters making use of the iconic imagery of the Statue of Liberty, which feels a wee bit ominous in an American election year.

Feel free to browse the gallery below for the highlights of the year's key art.

Long Legs

Perhaps the most extensive, and arguably the best, marketing blitz of a movie in 2024 (outside of the unavoidable Deadpool & Wolverine, I suppose), this was may favourite image from perhaps 100 different poster designs that seemed to endlessly flow out of NEON's instagram feed.

The red accents on the title, rating, and of course the lead character's winter coat, all pop out from a snowy, murky design that favours negative space. Instant dread achieved. Exactly the key strength of the film.

