Watch The Trailer For Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR

Speculative or prophetic? That's a question that comes to mind as we watch the official trailer for Alex Garland's upcoming thriller, Civil War.

A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.

In this current era exploring this chlling notion was something that started back with Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion's 2017 thriller, Bushwick. Could it happen? Could things in America go so bad as to start another civil war? The other week the leader of the opposition said in a town hall they'd get all Time Bandits/The Evil One - 'I would have started with lasers, eight o'clock, Day One!' - and be a dictator, but just on the first day. Sitting up here, north of the 49th, you hope not.

Now, Alex Garland has gone bigger than a borough in New York and taken the chilling story cross country. Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman.

A24 is bring Civil War to theaters and IMAX on April 26th.