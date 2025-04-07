THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME Official Trailer: Benicio del Toro And Mia Threapleton Lead an All-Star Cast in New Wes Anderson Film

Tis the season for another dose of the distinctiveness that is Wes Anderson. Variety got the jump on the official traielr for Anderson's new film. The Phoenician Scheme. Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton take the lead on this one, and as per usual, the power of Anderson to draw in a star-studded cast is fully evident.

Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton portray a complex father-daughter duo in the trailer for “The Phoenician Scheme,” Wes Anderson‘s latest feature. Del Toro plays business magnate Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe. Threapleton stars as his daughter, a nun named Sister Liesel, with Michael Cera as her tutor Bjorn Lund. The film also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Riz Ahmed, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Mathieu Amalric, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The officiai trailer is below. We also have this additional quote from the Variety article, because it is so true. The film will have a limited release May 30 and expand wider June 6.