SXSW 2024 Preview: Genre Film Fans, Get Excited About This Dazzling Dozen

It must be spring, because in just a couple of days thousands of tastemakers will descend upon Austin, Texas, for the SXSW Film & TV Festival. Providing a home for everything from big budget Hollywood premieres like The Fall Guy to micro budget foreign indies, XR presentations, short film programs, music videos, TV premieres, and much more, SXSW is the hot spot for film in the US in this part of the year.

WIth over 100 feature films, most celebrating world or international premieres, SXSW has become a crucial launching pad for genre film, thanks to its impeccably curated Midnighters and Visions sections. Yes, the big budget stuff is there, and we are excited about those, but these speciality sections really get our engines revving. With that in mind, check out the gallery below for our most anticipated films of SXSW: horror, thrillers, weirdo experimental stuff, and action, it's all happening at SXSW 2024.