HAVOC Official Trailer: Tom Hardy Stars in Gareth Evans' New Action Epic

In Gareth Evans we trust. The main trailer for his latest action epic, Havoc, has arrived and as expected, it is a face-melter.

So many squibs. So many splinters. So many extreme angles and camera movements. Havoc is an Evans action film through and through. We are so excited for this.

Havoc arrives worldwide on Netflix on April 25th, so we do not have to wait that long, folks.

(Excited squeal)