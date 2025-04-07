HAVOC Official Trailer: Tom Hardy Stars in Gareth Evans' New Action Epic
In Gareth Evans we trust. The main trailer for his latest action epic, Havoc, has arrived and as expected, it is a face-melter.
So many squibs. So many splinters. So many extreme angles and camera movements. Havoc is an Evans action film through and through. We are so excited for this.
Havoc arrives worldwide on Netflix on April 25th, so we do not have to wait that long, folks.
(Excited squeal)
Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.HAVOC is a high octane action thriller written and directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid, Gangs of London), and starring Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.
