CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD: Official Poster And More Images For Slasher

The really big push to get everyone's attention directed at Eli Craig's Gen Z slasher, Clown in a Cornfield, continues.

The official poster and a new, largely uninteresting key set of characters in the movie have been sent out today. What is left to show after this? Check out the gallery down below.

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

Clown in a Cornfield will be in theaters Nationwide on May 9th, 2025.