SXSW 2024: What We Watched, Liked and Loved

From March 8-16, 2024, the center of our genre-film loving world moved to Austin, Texas, US, where the SXSW Film & TV Festival unveiled a broad and diverse selection of films and television shows.

Our own J. Hurtado attended the festival in person, while I provided supplemental review coverage from my home, thanks to the kindness of various publicists. Our intrepid fellow editor Andrew Mack kept his eyes peeled before and after the fest for pertinent news items of interest.

Per official fest verbiage, the lineup included "89 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 6 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres, 13 Texas Premieres + 80 Short Films including 19 Music Videos. The TV program includes 7 TV Premieres, 8 TV Spotlight World Premieres and 6 Independent TV Pilots. The XR Experience program includes 38 projects."

Here's a recap of our SXSW 2024 coverage:

Reviews by J. Hurtado :

SMUGGLERS, Korea's King of Action Ryoo Seung-Wan Delivers A '70s Set Crowd-Pleaser

HOOD WITCH, Golshifteh Farahani Runs For Her Life In This Literal Witch Hunt

CIVIL WAR, Is Not What You Think It Is. It's So Much More.

FAMILY, Ruth Wilson Gives The Performance Of A Lifetime In This Heart-breaking Horror

THINGS WILL BE DIFFERENT, Timey-Wimey Two Handed Thriller Delights And Befuddles

ARCADIAN, Rich Relationships And Terrifying Monsters Make This A Winner

DESERT ROAD, A Woman Navigates Her Way Through Despair In This Sci-Fi Gem

IMMACULATE, Sydney Sweeney Does Nunsploitation

BIRDEATER, This Vivisection Of A Toxic Relationship Will Make You Squirm

SEW TORN, An Enchantingly Whimsical Rube Goldberg Action Thriller

MONKEY MAN, Dev Patel Is Your New Action Obsession. Get Excited

THE MOOGAI, An Examination Of Indigenous Trauma Let Down By Flaccid Script

HUNTING DAZE, This Party Ends In Blood

AZRAEL, Samara Weaving Leads Dialogue-Free Ripper

DEAD MAIL, Lo-Fi Retro Thriller Excites In Form And Function

ODDITY, A Creepy Supernatural Thriller From Ireland

Feature by J. Hurtado

SXSW 2024 Preview: Genre Film Fans, Get Excited About This Dazzling Dozen

News by Andrew Mack

DEAD MAIL: Trailer And Key Art Posted Before World Premiere at SXSW

ARCADIAN Official Trailer: Cage & Sons Fight the Things That Go Bump in the Night

DOPPELGANGERS3 Trailer: Futurist Doc to Preem at SXSW

THINGS WILL BE DIFFERENT: Sci-Fi Thriller Releases First-Look Clip Ahead of World Premiere at SXSW

Reviews by Peter Martin :

TOLL, The Price Paid, The Damage Done

RESYNATOR, Revelatory Musical History Turns Surprisingly Personal

THE IN BETWEEN, Stop Your Sobbing

A HOUSE IS NOT A DISCO, Burning Down Preconceptions

(Full disclosure: I served as a SXSW 2024 Programming Associate, Narrative Features.)





J Hurtado and Andrew Mack contributed to this story.