SPUTNIK: See The New Trailer And Poster For Russian Sci-Fi Horror Flick From IFC Midnight

First-time Russian director Egor Abramenko has made a huge splash with his debut, the sci-fi horror flick Sputnik. We have seen it and we like it, quite a bit. Look for our review closer to its North American release this August. Today, a new trailer and poster have been released by it's distributor, IFC Midnight.

Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina, Lilya 4-Ever) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though. After she’s recruited by the military, Tatiana is brought to a secure science research facility to assess a very special case, that of Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov, The Darkest Hour), a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and has returned to Earth with a unique condition: there’s something living inside of him that only shows itself late at night. The military has nefarious plans for it. Tatiana wants to stop it from killing Konstantin. And the creature itself thrives on destruction.

There does not seem to be any attempt to withhold the fun of discovery in Sputnik in any of this promotional material (the poster's a tad lazy, no?) so if you want to be even remotely surprised maybe give it all a pass?

If you want to see why Abramenko is on everyone's radar, including being one of the first wave of international directors to come under XYZ Films' new management arm unveiled at TIFF last September, then see for yourself - watch the trailer below.

IFC Midnight are releasing Sputnik into select theaters, digital platforms, and cable VOD on August 14, 2020.