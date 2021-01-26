HONEYDEW: Watch The Official Trailer For Devereux Milburn's Sinister Rural Horror

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting will be releasing Devereux Milburn's terrific debut feature film, the rural horror flick Honeydew in the Spring. Honeydew stars Sawyer Spielberg of the Family Spielberg, Malin Barr, and Barbara Kingsley. This is the first release under their new colloboration. The official trailer dropped yesterday, we can share it with you now. Have a look down below.

HONEYDEW tells the story of a young couple (played by Spielberg and Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre.

Honeydew is all about. Looking back on my review from when it played during Nightstream the second paragraph really stands out for those of you still wondering whatis all about.

It’s backwoods hillbilly horror for the arthouse crowd. If you wanted to watch a movie like the original versions of Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Hills Have Eyes and not experience the blunt force trauma associated with it this is the movie you should watch. Honeydew reaches you emotionally and mentally rather than eliciting responses of shock, disgust or bloodlust. A creeping nightmare that you cannot wake up from. Milburn would rather you feel uncomfortable than grossed out, holding on to silences and awkwardness beyond what is necessary

Optimistically the collboration is aiming to have Honeydew in cinemas on March 12th. Then it will be On Demand and Digital on April 13th.