HONEYDEW: Yellow Veil Pictures to Sell Devereux Milburn's Horror Flick

Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have picked up world sales rights for their tenth film, Devereux Milburn's Honeydew. They will start pre-sales (pre-sales are usually based on the script and cast, selling the right to distribute a film in different territories before the film is completed, but IMDB lists it as completed so who knows) in Berlin at EFM.

One of the projects best selling features is that it should be Sawyer Spielberg's introductory role. Yes. Spielberg. As in, Son of Speilberg. He will star alongside Malin Barr (Skyscraper) and Barbara Kingsley (Jessica Jones).