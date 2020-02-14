Sundance Coverage Indie Interviews Action Movies Weird Features Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
HONEYDEW: Yellow Veil Pictures to Sell Devereux Milburn's Horror Flick
Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have picked up world sales rights for their tenth film, Devereux Milburn's Honeydew. They will start pre-sales (pre-sales are usually based on the script and cast, selling the right to distribute a film in different territories before the film is completed, but IMDB lists it as completed so who knows) in Berlin at EFM.
One of the projects best selling features is that it should be Sawyer Spielberg's introductory role. Yes. Spielberg. As in, Son of Speilberg. He will star alongside Malin Barr (Skyscraper) and Barbara Kingsley (Jessica Jones).
NY/LA-based arthouse genre sales company Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired world sales rights on HONEYDEW from director Devereux Milburn and producers Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson. Yellow Veil will begin pre-sales at this month’s European Film Market.The film stars Sawyer Spielberg in his introductory role, alongside Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley. HONEYDEW is a feverish horror film set in rural New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son.Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founder Justin Timms said “We are thrilled to introduce Devereux Milburn’s vision to the market at this year’s EFM. With shades of De Palma’s frenetic editing and sound design brought into a modern context, Honeydew immerses you in a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all cravings for a fresh, stylish backwoods horror.”Director Devereux Milburn said “I’m so excited to team up with YVP, and for the opportunity to find a wider audience for this modern day Hansel and Gretel story. This piece, in all of its darkness and absurdity, is one that is truly close to my heart and reflective of a real human dilemma, and I can't wait for people to eat it up.”
