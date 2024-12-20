GRAFTED Official Trailer: Sasha Rainbow's Body Horror Coming to Shudder in January

Chinese scholarship student Wei travels to New Zealand to study medical research at a prestigious university. Shy, introverted, and hiding a genetic facial birthmark, Wei is shunned by her social butterfly cousin Angela and her glamorous friends. Determined to change her fate, Wei immerses herself in her late father's research, working on a revolutionary skin grafting procedure that could cure her deformity. As her experiments take a dark turn, she becomes more dangerous and unhinged, willing to eliminate anyone who threatens her secret.

Sasha Rainbow's body horror flick, Grafted, starts streaming on Shudder on Friday, January 24th. The official trailer has gone out today. Check it, and a small batch of stills, down below.

That third image reminds us of iconic images of Eihi Shiina from Miike's Audition. From the lighting in the room and the black and white ensemble on Joyena Sun it almost stands out from the other images, you know, if Sun weren't holding up someone else's peeled off face in another.

Grafted stars Joyena Sun, Jess Hong, Eden Hart, Jared Turner, Sepi To'a and Xiao Hu.