TWO CUCKOLD GO SWIMMING, UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE, and More at the Inaugural Edition of Montreal Critics Week

A new film festival is always cause for celebration, and in winter in Montreal, I and other cinephiles looking for a reason to get out of the house. It's long overdue that this city have a critics week, and we're excited to see what the first edition has in store. If you live in or nearby the cultural centre of La Belle Province, have a read through the press release, peruse each day's film offerings, and read more on the website for ticket and cinema information

The Montreal Critics’ Week is proud to unveil its first edition, taking place at the Cinémathèque québécoise and Cinéma Moderne from January 13th to the 19th, 2025. A selection of 19 films – short, medium, and feature-length – is bundled together over seven distinct evenings and the course of seven double and triple-billed programs. Each program will be followed by in-depth conversations between filmmakers, writers, and the public.



An initiative of the Montreal-based online magazine Panorama-cinéma, the first annual Montreal Critics’ Week – the first of its kind in Canada – extends the online magazine’s critical lens offline by fostering a space for discourse and discovery in cinema. The festival showcases new and distinct works paired, juxtaposed or contrasted to encourage inquisitive spectatorship that considers the thematic, political, and formal ramifications of the chosen works.



The program for the inaugural Montreal Critics’ Week was compiled by a committee composed of Ariel Esteban Cayer, Mathieu Li-Goyette, and Olivier Thibodeau [Panorama-cinéma] as well as Mélopée B. Montminy [24 images] and Justine Smith [Little White Lies, Robert Ebert.com].



In a mission statement from Cayer and Li-Goyette, the two wrote: This new event opens on a cliché: that film criticism – and by extension film critics – may be too demanding, elitist, disgruntled, or obsolete. And yet, film criticism also endeavors to define new trends, to champion new voices, and to curate works in ways that propel the art form forward – that make cinema accessible in a project distinct from the requirements of marketing. Everywhere, similar questions arise again and again, concerning the streaming ecosystem, the politics of festivals, the lack of funding in the arts, and the limits of the image itself. More than ever, film critics must make a useful contribution to these conversations through their choices. This selection attempts to paint a critical portrait of the world today, grappled with by films of great perspective, ambition, and integrity, no matter whether they are rendered in hushed, soft tones or bursts of DIY anger, or even provocation. As such, this selection of works embodies many of the tensions of the current moment, around questions of austerity, separating fact from fiction, challenging war and colonialism, confronting loss or memory, and bringing people together around the act of creation and its community. We invite you to discover the films, and the connections and conversations they may create when placed together in such a context.