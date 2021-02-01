The Great Festival Rebound of 2020: Let The Anarchists Speak

When you took part in an online festival, approximately how many movies did you watch per day? How many would you have watched if the festival was in person?
Josh - For most of my online festivals I'd take in 2-3 per day of viewing, fewer if I was working during the festival. When I'm attending an in-person event, however, I'm usually watching 4-6 films a day. At home, distractions are plentiful, and responsibilities are also never far; at fests outside of town, though, I'm there with a singular purpose. It's a very different vibe.
Ryland - Approx 1 per day as opposed to 3 or 4 (or maybe 5).
Kwenton - Three, probably more in person, particularly on weekends.
Izzy - For something like Fantasia, I’d watch 3-5 movies per day. It was great to be able to eat anything at any time, and not have to miss meals between screenings. I would watch the same amount and up to six films in one day. It gets hard sitting all that time, though, and I do that less and less. But at home, you can stand and stretch all you want while watching films.
James - Fewer overall probably, as there are too many other distractions at home, it’s harder to block off the time, and my internet sucks. That said, at festivals I often don’t watch a ton of films, as there are numerous different distractions.
Eric - Well, I quit trying to watch five films a day, every day, at festivals a couple of years ago. I tried but I simply can’t function that way. And I truly hate to fall asleep during a movie, especially when I’m not in my country, which I’m sure is something those who follow that routine do at least once a day.
I also learned that it’s always better to do the most writing possible during the actual festival, because afterwards you return to your regular life and it will always be harder. And I also love to do interviews and to hang out with cool people. That takes time and energy too.
With all that in mind, during Fantasic Fest 2019, there were some days that I did watch four films, even one in which I watched five. But then, others in which I only saw two or even just one. I’m OK with that.
So, it was pretty much the same for me at home. Fantasia was the one in which I watched more films. Some days I watched three or four, others only one. It varied. I think I ended up doing a more solid coverage than any of the ones I have done in person: 13 articles (including three interviews) and even a podcast. That’s the positive aspect for me: it was definitely more comfortable to work at home.
Shelagh - It was about two films per day, which was less than if I was there in person. Usually if I'm attending a festival, my schedule is devoted to it, so there is more time to see films.
Andrew - I’d be lucky if I watched two per day. while I was "attending" an online festival I was also working. Where before I would take a week off to go to a festival and go whole hog for seven days straight I found I had less time to participate in any festival I was covering because I was still keeping a daily routine. I never watched a film in real time with an virtual festival.
Also, there is typically a waiting period between requesting a screener and it being delivered, either the festival or by a third party source (which would take however long they seemed fit to respond to a request). Festival link traffic manages a maximum number of links at a time whereas when you’re at a festival you can run the whole day’s program which may be four or five films every day.