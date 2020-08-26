MotelX 2020: Lisbon Genre Festival Lineup Includes LA LLORONA, THE RENTAL And HOST

Last month we shared the hopeful news that our friends at MotelX, the kick-ass genre film festival in Lisbon, Portugal, were prepping a live edition of their next festival. With some changes to their format and an extra couple days tacked on to maximize safety protocols they're ready to go in a couple weeks. So it's time to announce their full lineup of films!

Spanish horror flick Malasaña 32 and Dave Franco's indie horror The Rental will open and close the festival respectively.

Cristian Jesús Ponce’s History of the Occult from Argentina is a film that I am very interested in seeing since hearing about it last year and seeing an unreleased trailer not too long ago. That looks to be having its world premiere at MotelX.

A couple of films tearing it up on Shudder right now will play at the festival; Zoom seance frightner Host and Guatemalan drama horror La Llorona from Jayro Bustamante.

I see that Hunted, by Vincent Paronnaud and Sputnik, by Egor Abramenko are among the films vying for the coveted MOTELX Award for Best European Feature/ Melies d’argent.

We are pleased to see that MotelX is able to put together a live event. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come. If the rest of us can keep our crap together. Read through the full press release below for more information.

Projeções felizes, MotelX!