The Great Festival Rebound of 2020: Chapter One - The Film Festivals

If push comes to shove and you/we will have to consider hosting an alternative version of your/our festival(s), how will we be able to have sustainable film festivals in the future if we cannot ‘fill the seats’ as we did before this year with in-house festivals?

Other Worlds - A large part comes down to redefining the value inherent in buying a ticket to a film. Viewers won't get a 'seat' next to other people, but the value emerges in other ways, such as the knowledge that you're helping improve a smaller film's chances to be seen by more audiences, or the opportunity for increased engagement with the filmmaker in a more intimate (albeit virtual) setting. This redefining of film ticket value extends to sponsors, members, or any others that your festival asks money/time from. As more and more of our society moves online (it's easier and cheaper for many), we have to adjust how we approach support and enjoyment for the arts films as well.

Fantasia - If we need to be virtual for this summer, we’ll be able to do it and be sustainable as-is. The scale of the event is so different this way that even with the reduced ticket prices that we charged for last summer’s fest (we just couldn’t feel right about charging the same as we would have for a giant cinema experience), we’ll be ok. That being said, as glad as I am that we did the virtual edition, it’s really not something that any of us want to do for one second longer than we need to.

TIFF/Fantastic Fest - Festivals were honestly rarely sustainable from ticket sales alone - even before the pandemic. They often rely on corporate and government support. As budgets and revenue shrink, the number of films that a festival can support will shrink as well. TIFF and Fantastic Fest had to dramatically reduce their programming slate, and while I think they will increase in subsequent editions, I do think it will be some time before they return to their pre-pandemic sizes.

Morbido - The online experience is not the best option and does not provide the enjoyment of physical events.

Blood in the Snow - It is something I have spent a lot of time thinking about but I think it is almost impossible to know. It really could go either way in 2021, where people stay home still with Covid concerns or simply have changed viewing habits more where they won't want to go to theatres like they used to. Or the other way it go is people will be dying to get out to events again after being cooped up at home for 18 months and people will have even more of an appreciation for what festivals have to offer.

Frightfest - We don't subscribe to the notion that nothing will ever be the same again. That's just rubbish. It may take a while, but audiences will return, and life will go back to pre-covid ways. We believe a couple of years down the road numbers will have recovered back to or to near where they are now. In the meantime, festivals need to be innovative, and we plan to retain a digital component to our events going forward.

Saskatoon Fantastic - We are both lucky and cursed to be in a smaller center. Our numbers were lower than the larger festival and we have worked very hard to set up a sustainable festival with smaller numbers. As long as we are able to run and get even a smaller audience out we should be able to keep going forward. We definitely won't have any bigger guests travelling in if things continue but we will continue to screen some of the coolest movies.

Women in Horror - This is tough. As of now there are just over 10,000 festivals listed on Film Freeway, alone. Festivals being forced to go virtual does cut the cost of producing a live event, which could lead to even more virtual festivals, thus muddying the water where quality is concerned. It might also force some events to close their doors for good. It’s really hard to say what the outcome will be. I think to have sustainability with virtual platforms, creating an atmosphere that feels exclusive and offering online events that are one-of-a-kind while also creating spaces that allow attendees to network and socialize virtually. A lot of this will be trial and error, and it will be different for each event, depending on their individual goals. We’re in a bit of uncharted territory.

Santiago Horror - As I was saying, you always have to have more than one option simultaneously, to finally know which way to go.

Now, until you have a definitive vaccine for COVID, visualizing a full room is a long way off.

MotelX - The only way is to cut costs, including showing less films. As we move more and more online, the revenues will always be much smaller because so much more content is so readily available.

Rojo Sangre - That is "the" great challenge. Although doing the festival online allowed us to lower many costs, there are expenses that cannot be avoided. On the other hand, the lack of rooms prevented us from having two of our usual sources of resources: the sale of tickets and the sale of merchandise. To try to compensate for that, we made an online store where the public could buy some of the usual merchandising and even symbolic tickets. But an online store, in addition to not having the usual circulation that exists in the lobby of our cinema, has costs for us (commissions to platforms) and for customers (shipping costs) that further reduce profit margins. In other words, an exclusively online festival is not sustainable in the long term.

Nightstream - Tough to say, I think there will likely be an element of virtual that sticks around but we’ll see how things go.

Fantaspoa - That's a very tricky question. In Brazil, we relied for about 10 years on sponsorships that we managed to earn from edition 5 until 15. In 2020 we worked only with the entries (and) crowdfunding. For 2021, we are trying to get a sponsor, but most likely, we'll have to rely only on the entry fees, because we don't feel that we could have ticket sales for an online event in Brazil.

Celluloid Screams - ROBERT NEVITT (Festival Founder & Co-Director) - Based on our experiences this year, it is possible to stage a physical film festival during a pandemic (never thought I'd ever have to write that sentence!) and if we have to do it again, we will. I would hope that by the middle of 2021 the situation will have improved to the level that things will be closer to a normal festival experience. When the pandemic first hit, we considered all of our options for Celluloid Screams (including pivoting to digital) but after gauging the mood of many distributors and sales agents, we knew that moving to a virtual platform would most likely have an impact on the breadth and diversity of our programming. Early on in our programming phase we already had a number of key titles that we'd set our hearts on, and by committing to a physical festival we managed to secure them. Sustainability for the future is a real concern, not only from the point of view of festivals, but the venues that host them. While most people have understandably been watching films at home as their main or only option during 2020, I'd hope that necessity doesn't become simply a matter of convenience when things return to normal. Cinemas and festivals will need our support post-pandemic in order to survive and there's a real danger that the big-screen theatrical experience could be lost if we don't.

Night Visions - In all honesty, we have actively not thought about the alternatives. When your bread and butter is an event that is committed to building audience engagement mainly in a cinema environment, it is extremely hard to think of a valid alternative to it all. Setting up an online platform for showcasing new (genre) cinema under the Night Visions brand is of course an option, but it would still need to be considered secondary to the physical festival. Anything taking place 100 per cent in the online world is nothing but a mere shadow of the physical festival experience, and we don't really see a way of replacing the physical festival with something like that. Not even temporarily.

Of course this should not be interpreted as offending by anyone who has successfully hosted an online festival in 2020. Some great things have also happened online all across the world under the bizarre new abnormal of 2020, and we don't see anyone having made those efforts voluntarily. It is great that selected festivals have found a way to adapt successfully. But that still hasn't changed our minds about it.

Calgary Underground/CUFF.Docs - This is an extremely important topic, and one that festival organizers need to think about. Yes, we would do online for another year, and yes, we know hybrid festivals are likely here to stay. BUT this is not a very sustainable model. The drive-ins, and streaming are both so expensive in terms of platforms, upload costs, streaming costs, tech team support, artist fees, website upgrades etc. Revenue also decreases as ticket prices are typically for a household or watch party, rather than each person buying a ticket as we are traditionally used to. So how do we balance this? Right now, we’re relying more heavily on donations with each purchase than we used to.