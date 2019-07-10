LUCKY: Production Wraps on New Thriller From IMITATION GIRL'S Natasha Kermani

Epic Pictures is the company behind the film. They plan to release it in the US through their genre lable Dread. Lucky could make an appearance somewhere on the festival circuit at a future date.

Epic Pictures wraps production on LUCKY, a dark feminist thriller written by Brea Grant (THE ARRANGEMENT, Heroes) and directed by Natasha Kermani (IMITATION GIRL). Grant also stars in the feature, which shot in Los Angeles, CA and will see release in the US by Epic’s genre label, DREAD.

LUCKY follows May, a self-help book author with all the answers, who suddenly finds herself stalked by a threatening but elusive masked man, and caught in a struggle to get help from the people around her and maintain control on her own life.

In addition to Grant, who recently starred in Jeremy Gardner’s celebrated Tribeca premiering SOMETHING ELSE, LUCKY features Kristina Klebe (HELLBOY, 2019), Dhruv Uday Singh (Good Trouble), Leith M. Burke (SUBURBICON), Kausar Mohammed (WHAT MEN WANT), Yasmine Al-Bustami (I Ship It), Tara Perry (The Fresh Beat Band) and Hunter C. Smith as menacing villain, The Man.

“The script for LUCKY peers through the looking glass into a surreal version of our own world, and to me is very much a genre story with real-life horrors just below the surface,” says Kermani. “I am thrilled to assemble such an amazing team in front of and behind the camera to bring Brea's strange and beautiful vision to the screen.”

Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald and Robert V. Galluzzo produced, along with Chelsea Davenport and Kimberly Hwang. Veteran special effects master Jeff Farley teams up once again with Kermani for the project following his work on her acclaimed debut, IMITATION GIRL.