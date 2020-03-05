HONEYDEW: First Poster & Some Stills From Devereux Milburn's Rural Nightmare

Consider this fashionably late. The other day the new poster and a selection of stills were released for Devereux Milburn’s rural nightmare Honeydew. His film is set to have its world premiere at Tribeca.

Here is the classy and simple poster for Honeydew. The tagline, 'You Must Be Starving' can be interpreted a few ways. Cool. Looking forward to it.

See the first look at Devereux Milburn’s feverish debut HONEYDEW ahead of the film’s World Premiere next month at the Tribeca Film Fest’s Midnight Selection.

HONEYDEW is a feverish horror film set in rural New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son.

Directed and written by Milburn and produced by Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson, the film stars Sawyer Spielberg in his introductory role, alongside Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley.