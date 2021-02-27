Berlin / EFM Coverage International Videos Indie Features All Videos Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
LUCKY: Watch The Trailer For Natasha Kermani's Awesome Slasher Thriller, See it on Shudder March 4th
Natasha Kermani's unique take on the slasher genre, Lucky, will be available on Shudder next week, March 4th. A trailer was released to lead into the release. Check it out below.
Kermani's terrific slasher thriller was written by her star, Brea Grant, who had a banger of a year in 2020 with Lucky, her role in The Stylist and her own film 12 Hour Shift.
Lucky was the official selection of Fantasia International Film Festival, FrightFest, NIGHTSTREAM, Sitges Film Festival (and a last minute addition to Saskatoon Fantastic, thank you very much. Plug!).
It was slated to have its world premiere at SXSW 2020 but as we all know the event was cancelled. Lucky found life in the back half of the year once the circuit rebounded from uncertainty.
Life takes a sudden turn for May, a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night, without fail he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice.With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.The sophomore feature from Iranian-American filmmaker Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl), Lucky is written and starring Brea Grant, star of the indie darling After Midnight and writer/director of the critically acclaimed dark comedy 12 Hour Shift.Home invasion horror by way of a time loop mystery, Lucky is a uniquely nightmarish, darkly funny, and timely slasher, and a thrilling addition to the Final Girl genre. The film stars Grant alongside Dhruv Uday Singh (Good Trouble) and Kausar Mohammed (East of La Brea, What Men Want), and is produced by Patrick Ewald, Chelsea Davenport, and lensed by Julia Swain.Lucky is an Epic Pictures and Dread Presents production.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.