LUCKY: Watch The Trailer For Natasha Kermani's Awesome Slasher Thriller, See it on Shudder March 4th

Natasha Kermani's unique take on the slasher genre, Lucky, will be available on Shudder next week, March 4th. A trailer was released to lead into the release. Check it out below.

Kermani's terrific slasher thriller was written by her star, Brea Grant, who had a banger of a year in 2020 with Lucky, her role in The Stylist and her own film 12 Hour Shift.

Lucky was the official selection of Fantasia International Film Festival, FrightFest, NIGHTSTREAM, Sitges Film Festival (and a last minute addition to Saskatoon Fantastic, thank you very much. Plug!). It was slated to have its world premiere at SXSW 2020 but as we all know the event was cancelled. Lucky found life in the back half of the year once the circuit rebounded from uncertainty.