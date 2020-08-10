SPUTNIK: Watch This 'Crash Landing' Clip From Russian Sci-fi Horror Flick

Want a reason to check out Egor Abramenko's sci-fi horror flick Sputnik when it opens on August 14th? Then check out this 'crash landing' clip below.

The clip happens right at the beginning of the film, but not until there is an equally cool and chilly opening scene up in orbit. But this clip really shows how slick a filmmaker Abramenko is, how well he manages light and illumination. There is evidence of violence in the clip so just a heads up. Not like our poor cosmonaut there.