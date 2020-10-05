Blood in the Snow 2020: ANYTHING FOR JACKSON And COME TRUE Bookend Canadian Centric Genre Fest

At the end of the month the whole nation will discover what we in Toronto have known for a few years now, the folks at Blood in the Snow put on a great festival.

Beating the odds BITS has rallied mid-pandemic and will host their festival on national broadcaster Super Channel's specialty channel Fuse. And if you follow any of the BITS staff on social media you will know they're already hard at work on each films presentation during the festival. You'll be thoroughly impressed with what they're going to pull off each broadcast.

Today they have unveiled their lineup for this year's virtual edition and as expected they have put together a lineup of some of Canada's best genre offering this year.

The festival will kick off with Justin G. Dyck's Anything for Jackson, starring Canadian acting royalty Sheila McCarthy and Julian Richings (he's Commonwealth so it counts). Richings also stars in Francesco Giannini's flick Hall. And if we're to stick with the theme of Canadian actor domination Lauren Beatty is having a great year with two great films from director Amelia Moses, Bleed With Me and Bloodthirsty. The latter film also stars Greg Bryk who stars in the indigenous sci-fi thriller Parallel Minds from Metis director/writer Benjamin Ross Hayden.

Anthony Scott Burns' Come True will close the festival. Gabriel Carrer and Reese Eveneshen's lauded action horror flick For The Sake of Vicious is in the mix as well as Evil Dead fandom documentary Hail to the Deadites from Steve Villeneuve.

So despite the circumstances in which we find ourselves as a nation at the moment this lineup proves that when we're allowed outside with our friends and a camera we Canadians are as good at making genre cinema as anyone else in the World. The list of all feature films and short film blocks follows in the press release.