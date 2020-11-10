Busan IFF Coverage Hollywood Interviews Top 10 Lists All Interviews Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Blood in the Snow 2020: COME TRUE Wins Big at The Bloodies
Blood in the Snow has come and gone. The genre film festival with a mandate to highlight the best in Canadian fantastic cinema went digital this year, partnering with Super Channel to broadcast their program nationally.
The festival ends with the awards show, The Bloodies. This year Anthony Scott Burns' Come True was the big winner, taking home six awards. Come True won for Best Feature, Best Actress (Julia Sarah Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Score, and Best Screenplay. The film also won the first Ryan Nicholson Special Effects Makeup Award, dedicated to makeup effects artist Ryan Nicholson who passed away last year.
With a whole year to wait until next year's edition of Blood in the Snow we won't know if the crew will have to host an online edition again. We are glad they were able to continue to highlight great Canadian genre cinema this year via this online edition. Congrats to the festival and to all the award winners this year!
It was a big night for COME TRUE director Anthony Scott Burns, who came away with six awards from the 9th annual Blood in the Snow Film Festival (BITS). Dubbed “The Bloodies”, the awards recognize the best in Canadian horror, sci-fi, and genre filmmaking. For the first time ever, the awards show was broadcast on national television on Super Channel, the presenting partner for this year’s festival.COME TRUE was the big winner of the night, taking the awards for Best Feature, Best Actress (Julia Sarah Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Score, and Best Screenplay. It was also the recipient of the first Ryan Nicholson Special Effects Makeup Award for makeup artist Boriana Karan. This award has been dedicated to makeup effects artist Ryan Nicholson, who passed away in 2019, for the tremendous impact he made on the Canadian film industry.In other notable awards, Montreal director Francesco Giannini took the Best Director award for HALL, Best Short Film went to Marco Baldonado for TOTO, and Best Editing went to Steve Vielleneuve for HAIL TO THE DEADITES, a film celebrating the fans of the Evil Dead horror franchise.Canadian legend Julian Richings won the award for Best Actor for his role in ANYTHING FOR JACKSON. Best Ensemble went to FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS, to both the acting and stunt teams in this gonzo action thriller.The 2020 Blood in the Snow Film Festival was broadcast nationally on Super Channel from October 28 through November 7, a first for the festival which normally takes place in person in Toronto.BITS 2020 was made possible through the support of Super Channel, Ontario Creates, Telefilm Canada, Independent Production Fund, IndieCan Entertainment, Raven Banner Entertainment, IndieCan Entertainment, Marquee Insurance, Michael Jari Davidson Cinematography and William F. White International Inc.2020 Bloodies Award Winners:Best Feature - COME TRUE, Director - Anthony Scott Burns. Producers - Mark Smith, Steve Hoban.Best Short Film - TOTO, Director - Marco Baldonado. Producer - Jeremiah Lapointe. Exec Producers - Simon Dragland, Rita Popielak, Mark Zibert.Best Digital Series - ESLUNA: THE FIRST MONOLITH, Director - Denver Jackson. Producers - Daniel Hogg, Denver Jackson.Best Actor - JULIAN RICHINGS, Anything For JacksonBest Actress - JULIA SARAH STONE, Come TrueBest Ensemble - FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS for the acting and stunt teamBest Director - FRANCESCO GIANNINI, HallRyan Nicholson Special Makeup Effects Award - BORIANA KARAN, Come TrueBest Cinematography - ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS, Come TrueBest Music Score - ELECTRIC YOUTH and PILOTPRIEST, Come TrueBest Editing - STEVE VILLENEUVE, Hail to the DeaditesBest Screenplay - ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS, Come TrueBest Poster - FILIP IVANOVIC, Hail to the Deadites
