Blood in the Snow 2020: COME TRUE Wins Big at The Bloodies

Blood in the Snow has come and gone. The genre film festival with a mandate to highlight the best in Canadian fantastic cinema went digital this year, partnering with Super Channel to broadcast their program nationally.

The festival ends with the awards show, The Bloodies. This year Anthony Scott Burns' Come True was the big winner, taking home six awards. Come True won for Best Feature, Best Actress (Julia Sarah Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Score, and Best Screenplay. The film also won the first Ryan Nicholson Special Effects Makeup Award, dedicated to makeup effects artist Ryan Nicholson who passed away last year.

With a whole year to wait until next year's edition of Blood in the Snow we won't know if the crew will have to host an online edition again. We are glad they were able to continue to highlight great Canadian genre cinema this year via this online edition. Congrats to the festival and to all the award winners this year!