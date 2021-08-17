Horror Channel in September: LET US PREY Anchors a Month of Premieres

It is good to have many choices of outlets for horror, as many as we can get to satiate our blood lust. The Horror Channel in the UK is one such destination for horror fans on the islands.

With Summer drawing to a close soon and Autumn on its way hearts and minds turn to the Halloween season. September can be a great warm up and on the Horror Channel there are three UK television and two channel premieres that you should know about. Probably the most well known title to international audiences is Brian O'Malley's killer Let Us Prey, starring Pollyanna McIntosh and Liam Cunningham.

Everything you need to know is in the following announcement from Horror Channel.