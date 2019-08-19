A GOOD WOMAN IS HARD TO FIND Trailer: Sarah Bolger is a Mother in Danger in Abner Pastoll's Sophomore Thriller

A UK trailer has debuted for Abner Pastoll's A Good Woman is Hard to find ahead of its closing night bow at FrightFest Film Festival on August 26.

The new Irish-set thriller sees Sarah Bolger playing a recently widowed young mother who will go to any lengths to protect her children as she seeks the truth behind her husband's murder. It was written by Ronan Blaney and co-produced by Frakas (RAW).

Following its FrightFest screening, A Good Woman is Hard to Find Signature Entertainment will release the film in UK cinemas and on Digital HD October 25, 2019.

Besides Bolger, the film also stars Edward Hogg ("Taboo"), Andrew Simpson (Road Games), Jane Brennan("Brooklyn"), Packy Lee ("Peaky Blinders"), Caolan Byrne ("The Foreigner"), and Josh Bolt ("Nowhere Boy").

The film recently screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal where it was well received. You can read our review of the film here.

Bloody Digusting got the exclusive on the trailer, which you can watch below.