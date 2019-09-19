Fantastic Fest Coverage Indie News Hollywood Interviews Weird Features Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
VFW: RLJE Films And Fangoria Team up For North American Rights to Joe Begos' New Film
RLJE Films and Fangoria have picked up the North American rights for Joe Begos' next film VFW which is going to have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest this Saturday.
In VFW, a group of war veterans must defend their local VFW post and an innocent teen against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants.
The news is a couple days old but still worth mentioning because RLJE Films has been very aggressive on the genre front and they usually do a very good job with distributing their acquisitions. Count on a theatrical and VOD & digital release in the first quarter of 2020. Typically they also release a hard copy, so if you like it and want it keep and eye out later.
RLJE FILMS & FANGORIA TEAM UP TO NAB “VFW” AHEAD OF ITS WORLD PREMIERE AT FANTASTIC FESTFrom the Producer of Bone Tomahawk & Brawl in Cell Block 99To Release in Theaters and On VOD and Digital HD Early 2020RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to the action-horror feature VFW ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest (Sept. 19 to 26, 2019) in Austin. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD first quarter 2020.Written by Max Brallier (“The Last Kids on Earth”) & Matthew McArdle and directed by Joe Begos (Almost Human, Mind’s Eye), the film stars Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don’t Breathe), William Sadler (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Die Hard 2), Fred Williamson (Black Caesar, From Dusk Till Dawn), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid, “Cobra Kai”), George Wendt (“Cheers”), David Patrick Kelly (“Twin Peaks”), Tom Williamson (“The Fosters”), Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night), Travis Hammer (“Godless”), and Dora Madison (“Friday Night Lights”).“We are so excited to work with the legendary Stephen Lang,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “With Joe Begos at the helm, we have no doubt that the movie will create waves at this year’s Fantastic Fest and set the momentum for the upcoming release.”The film was produced by Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk), Amanda Presmyk (Satanic Panic) and Josh Ethier (Bliss). Executive Producers are Media Finance Capital’s David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman, FANGORIA’s Danielle Cox and Phil Nobile Jr., Stephen Lang, Noah Lang, Bobby Campbell, Adam Donaghey, Jonathan Deckter and Marc Hofstatter.Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Sonnier from CINESTATE negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. VFW premieres at Fantastic Fest alongside a 35mm print of Begos’s third feature Bliss.
