VFW: RLJE Films And Fangoria Team up For North American Rights to Joe Begos' New Film

RLJE Films and Fangoria have picked up the North American rights for Joe Begos' next film VFW which is going to have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest this Saturday.

In VFW, a group of war veterans must defend their local VFW post and an innocent teen against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants.

The news is a couple days old but still worth mentioning because RLJE Films has been very aggressive on the genre front and they usually do a very good job with distributing their acquisitions. Count on a theatrical and VOD & digital release in the first quarter of 2020. Typically they also release a hard copy, so if you like it and want it keep and eye out later.