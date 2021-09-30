LUND FANTASTIC 2021: Swedish Genre Festival Reveals It's First Titles

Our friends at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival are gearing up for this year's edition. Preparing for a hybrid edition with some in-person screenings the festival has announced the first two titles for this year: Medusa and Anything for Jackson.

They've also hinted at a secret screening too. We won't say what it is but if you've been paying attention to the circuit recently and their description down below we think you can figure it out.

The full press release follows.

On October 30th and 31st, the 27th edition of Lund Fantastic Film Festival starts off with a Halloween weekend full of treats and scares.

The first two days of the festival, which continues until November 5th, offers both Scandinavian and European premieres of features and short films.

Lund Fantastic 2021 opens its doors with Medusa, the powerful and relevant satire lead by Mariana and her self-righteous girl gang, which violently hunt the “promiscuous” women around. The sophomore film by Brazilian director Anita Rocha da Silveira arrives after its premiere at Cannes 2021 and it should be leaving us all with a new-found sense of self-awareness and inclusive empowerment.

In Anything For Jackson (directed by Justin G. Dyck) we enter the domestic abyss where grief turns into occult longing for a loved one. You can sense the restrained and disturbed vibe from a classic chamber piece like Rosemary’s Baby – but with palpable bloody additions. The excellent leading couple presents a deadpan apparition that almost makes you believe the plan they are carrying out is completely sane and normal.

We are very excited to present our Halloween Horror short film package. In the spirit of last year’s edition we can promise lots of frights and a variety of horrors, such as cosmic powers, hellish portals, stalking spirits and plenty of things that go bump in the night. Among the titles you find the fantasy tinged The Light (directed by Iago de Soto) from Spain and the comedic Shiny New World (directed by Jan van Gorkum) from The Netherlands. Halloween Horror features seven films that all will contribute to a fantastic Halloween experience.

The weekend is rounded off with a secret screening of a truly subversively fun and highly entertaining reimagining of a cult classic slasher from the eighties. All we can say is: Don’t forget to bring your pyjamas…

The 2021 edition of Lund Fantastic unfolds as a hybrid festival, with a number of physical screenings taking place in the medieval town of Lund, at the Kino cinema theatre, located a stone’s throw away from the looming, gothic Lund Cathedral.

For the online portion of our program we are happy to be collaborating with TriArt, one of Sweden’s leading distributors and producers of quality films.

Details of the rest of the physical and online program will follow, as well as information on where and how to buy tickets.