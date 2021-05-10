Fantasia Coverage International Interviews Hollywood Interviews Weird Videos Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
ANYTHING FOR JACKSON: Coming to DVD, Blu, VOD and Digital on June 15th
RLJE Films is releasing Justin G. Dyck's horror flick Anything For Jackson VOD, Digital, DVD & Blu-ray on June 15th.
Taking a break away from spending most of his career making made-for-tv Christmas and falling-in-love-in-the-most-expected-areas romance movies Dyck teamed up with Canadian acting royalty Sheila McCarthy and Julian Richings to bring this darkly comic horror film about coping with grief after a tragic loss.
A bereaved Satanist couple kidnap a pregnant woman so they can use an ancient spellbook to put their dead grandson's spirit into her unborn child but end up summoning more than they bargained for.
Our own Josh Hurtado caught the film when it played during the online collaborative festival Nightstream last Fall.
Anything for Jackson wouldn't be a horror movie without a few good scares, and Dyck and his team manage to cook up several creepy moments and some great monster FX... Dyck's ability to balance an incredibly dark sense of humor with the deeply disturbing emotional implications of what the Walsh family are trying to accomplish is commendable... there is a definite absurd comedy to the whole thing, which is helpful in maintaining a kind of tonal equilibrium that keeps the film from getting too heavy.
You can find his full review here. Watch the trailer after the press release below.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, ANYTHING FOR JACKSON, from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release ANYTHING FOR JACKSON on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray on June 15, 2021.Directed by Justin G. Dyck (Christmas With a Prince) and written by Keith Cooper (A Witches’ Ball), ANYTHING FOR JACKSON stars Sheila McCarthy (The Broken Hearts Gallery, Die Hard 2), Julian Richings (Spare Parts, Man of Steel), Konstantina Mantelos (“Miss Misery”, “Paranormal 911”) and Yannick Bisson (“Murdoch Mysteries”). RLJE Films will release ANYTHING FOR JACKSON on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96.In ANYTHING FOR JACKSON, after a tragic car accident that took their grandson’s life, Audrey and Henry are unable to go on without him. Following the guidance of their ancient spell book, the elderly couple decide to abduct a young pregnant woman with the intention of performing a "reverse exorcism” to channel their grandson’s spirit inside her unborn child. But when it becomes clear the ritual has called upon more than one spirit, the couple realize they have summoned more than they bargained for and must put an end to the evil entity they’ve invoked.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.