ANYTHING FOR JACKSON: Coming to DVD, Blu, VOD and Digital on June 15th

RLJE Films is releasing Justin G. Dyck's horror flick Anything For Jackson VOD, Digital, DVD & Blu-ray on June 15th.

Taking a break away from spending most of his career making made-for-tv Christmas and falling-in-love-in-the-most-expected-areas romance movies Dyck teamed up with Canadian acting royalty Sheila McCarthy and Julian Richings to bring this darkly comic horror film about coping with grief after a tragic loss.

A bereaved Satanist couple kidnap a pregnant woman so they can use an ancient spellbook to put their dead grandson's spirit into her unborn child but end up summoning more than they bargained for.

Our own Josh Hurtado caught the film when it played during the online collaborative festival Nightstream last Fall.

Anything for Jackson wouldn't be a horror movie without a few good scares, and Dyck and his team manage to cook up several creepy moments and some great monster FX... Dyck's ability to balance an incredibly dark sense of humor with the deeply disturbing emotional implications of what the Walsh family are trying to accomplish is commendable... there is a definite absurd comedy to the whole thing, which is helpful in maintaining a kind of tonal equilibrium that keeps the film from getting too heavy.

You can find his full review here . Watch the trailer after the press release below.