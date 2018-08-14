Cannes Coverage Hollywood Features Festival Features Horror Movies International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

THEY HEAR IT: IT FOLLOWS' David Robert Mitchell to Write Adaptation From Short Film WHISPER

THR reported yesterday that Legendary Entertainment and producer The Picture Company have fast tracked the feature film They Hear It an adaptation of Julian Terry's horror short film Whisper (see image above and the short below). 
 
The companies bought the rights to adapt his short film this Summer and will let Terry direct the feature version. Legendary have also hired It Follows director David Robert Mitchell to write the feature length screenplay. 
 
The story revolves around a mysterious presence called "The Sound" that once heard by anyone has terrible consequences. Sources say the expanded feature will have the Alfred Hitchcock classic The Birds and Stephen King’s adaptation It as touchstones.
 
Though he has usually only written for his own films Mitchell recently started to share the wealth for other projects and directors as well. He recently drafted the screenplay for the sci-fi film Man Alive for Fox. Fox hired Atlanta series diretor Hiro Murai to direct that film.
 
