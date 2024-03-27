KINDS OF KINDNESS Teaser: Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Film Coming This June

Yorgos Lanthimos is back from awards season with Kinds of Kindness. The upcoming anthology is from the director of such faves as Poor Things, The Favourite, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Lobster, etc etc etc.

He's made a lot of faves, basically.

The first teaser came out today. As a teaser should it doesn't give away much. The offcial synopsis reads as such,

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The less we know, the better, we say. Check it out for yourself below, along with a cast poster in the gallery.

Kinds of Kindness will be in cinemas on June 21st.