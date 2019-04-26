It's Going To Be A Scorching Summer With Arrow Video's July Titles

Sixteen Candles

IT'S THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE THAT MAY LAST A LIFETIME.

In his debut film as writer-director, John Hughes immediately cemented himself as the king of teen cinema with Sixteen Candles, and in the process also introduced one of the most iconic faces of ‘80s Americana: Molly Ringwald.

For high schooler Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald), her 16th birthday might be the worst day of her life. Her entire family has forgotten about it due to her older sister’s impending wedding; her biggest crush, high school hunk Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling) has discovered an embarrassing “sex quiz” filled out by Sam in which she details how she is saving herself for him; and to make matters worse, she is hounded by a relentless nerd (Anthony Michael Hall) who won’t take no for an answer. But Sam’s sweet sixteen isn’t over yet, and before the end of the night, all her birthday wishes could still come true…

Taking the rude and crude humour of the teen sex comedies that came before it and placing it within the intimately portrayed perspective of a girl's mid-teenage-life crisis, Sixteen Candles is a bombshell of 80s pop culture that continues to be debated and beloved over three decades after its release.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

New restoration by Arrow Films from a 4K scan of the original negative

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of the Theatrical Version of the film (92 mins), plus Blu-Ray world premiere Extended Version (94 mins), featuring the additional “cafeteria” scene newly remastered in high-definition

Original lossless mono audio, plus 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround option

Original English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Alternate “home video” soundtrack prepared for VHS and laserdisc releases

Option to watch additional scene from the Extended Version separately

Newly-filmed conversation between actors Gedde Watanabe and Deborah Pollack

All-new audio interview with casting director Jackie Burch

Newly-filmed interview with composer Ira Newborn

Newly-filmed interview with supporting actor John Kapelos

Newly-filmed interview with camera operator Gary Kibbe

Newly-filmed interview with filmmaker Adam Rifkin, who shadowed John Hughes while working as an extra on set

All-new video essay written and narrated by writer Soraya Roberts, looking at the film from a contemporary feminist perspective

Celebrating Sixteen Candles, an archive documentary featuring interviews with cast, crew and admirers, including stars Anthony Michael Hall, Paul Dooley, Haviland Morris and Gedde Watanabe, among others

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Nikki Baughan and Bryan Reesman