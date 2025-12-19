Now Streaming Weekly Roundup: FALLOUT Returns, CASTLE ROCK Chills, THE GREAT FLOOD Rushes In, BREAKDOWN: 1975 Recalls

Updated to include One Battle After Another, which debuts today on HBO Max.

Our weekly guide to new and noteworthy indie and international genre fare. First, let's look at three series debuting or returning to streaming this week.

Fallout S2

All 8 episodes of Season 1 and the first episode of Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video. Subsequent episodes of Season 2 will debut every Wednesday.

Yes, when Kyle MacLachlan drinks something hot, late in the first episode of Season 2, I hoped he would say "Damn fine cup of coffee."

(Spoiler: he doesn't.)

The video recap at the beginning of the first episode reminded me of what I enjoyed most in Season 1 (empathetic Ella Putnell searching for her father in the desolate wastelands of a post apocalyptic world, grizzly Walton Goggins searching for his beloved wife and daughter), as well as what I liked least (gallons of blood, innumerable exploding heads).

I watched and somewhat enjoyed Season 1 of the tough-minded, supremely bloody post-apocalyptic adventure. All eight episodes of the season dropped on the same day, though Prime Video has now adjusted its strategy, switching to a weekly episode release for the new season.

Season 2 starts out by doubling down on the violence. What makes it tolerable is that former adversaries Purnell and Goggins have put aside their differences in a new quest to conquer their enemies.

Official synopsis: "Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above."

Castle Rock

The first and second season are now streaming on Netflix, but only in the U.S..

The Stephen King two-season adaptation -- its titular town also served as the hometown of the four, young, constantly-weeping boys in Rob Reiner's Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me (1986), though relocated from Maine to Oregon -- began streaming on Hulu in 2018 and 2019. Even though I only saw each episode once, the show burned itself into my brain with its moody atmosphere, razor-sharp characterizations, and sterling performances across its two seasons.

As nicely summed up by the indispensable What's on Netflix, Season 1 "followed André Holland as Henry Deaver, a lawyer drawn back to his unsettling hometown, alongside Melanie Lynskey's empathetic and telepathic Molly, Bill Skarsgård's mysterious inmate known only as The Kid, Jane Levy's sharp-tongued Jackie Torrance, and Sissy Spacek's Ruth Deaver, whose dementia exposes the town's buried horrors.

"Season 2 shifted focus to Lizzy Caplan's Annie Wilkes in a reimagined origin for the Misery character, supported by Elsie Fisher as her daughter Joy, Tim Robbins as crime-family patriarch Pop Merrill, Paul Sparks as the menacing Ace, and Barkhad Abdi and Yusra Warsama as siblings Abdi and Nadia caught in the expanding chaos."

Of course, Bill Skarsgård would go on to portray Pennywise the Clown in two movies and one current It series, while Sissy Spacek and Tim Robbins' superb performances certainly called to mind their past roles in previous Stephen King adaptations.

The Wolf War

Both episodes are now streaming on Viaplay US.

Official synopsis: "The Wolf War is a gripping new documentary series from Viaplay exploring one of Scandinavia's most explosive and divisive conflicts - the killing of wolves. Journalist and host Anders Kvaal ventures deep into the heart of the fierce and often lawless battle over wolves in Scandinavia - a conflict that has torn communities apart and ignited a war between conservationists and hunters. With unprecedented access to both sides, Kvaal exposes the hidden networks, dangerous ideologies and shadowy power struggles that fuel this ongoing fight.

"Every year, during the wolf hunting season, the deep forests of Norway and Sweden are swarming with hunters, activists, and police. The hunters see the wolf as a bloodthirsty beast and a threat to people living in the area. The activists see the hunt as an unfair slaughter of a beautiful animal. Kill or protect, both sides are willing to go extremely far to achieve their goal.

"Through tense encounters and rare insider interviews, the series reveals more than just a dispute on wildlife, but a battle of identity, survival and belief. It uncovers a tale of threats, harassment, and clandestine organized networks, where money, power, and high-stakes politics lurk behind the scenes, shaping the fate of all involved. Raw, powerful and unflinching, The Wolf War takes you to the frontline of Europe's most controversial wildlife battle."

Next, here are two new feature films making their debut on Netflix.

The Great Flood

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Because I grew up during the 1970s (see below), I'm always a sucker for disaster movies. Directed by Kim Byung-woo, this new film sounds like it's right up my cinematic alley.

Official synopsis: "A sci-fi disaster blockbuster film follows those holding onto the last shred of hope for humanity struggle to survive in a flooded apartment building on the last day of Earth overcome by a great flood."

Breakdown: 1975

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

A new documentary by Morgan Neville turns its attention to a turning-point year in a turning-point decade for U.S. filmmaking.

Official synopsis: "In 1975, as America faced social and political upheaval, filmmakers turned chaos into art. This documentary explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like Taxi Driver, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and Network."

Now we come to the movies that have already enjoyed theatrical releases and are now making their bow on various streaming services.

One Battle After Another

The film is now streaming on HBO Max.

Paul Thomas Anderson's magnificent opus comes home, which means that I recommend that you sit as close to the screen as possible. Leonardo DiCaprio headlines an ensemble cast that brings a terrific amount of bang to the movie's buck.

Official synopsis: "Washed-up revolutionary Bob exists in a state of stoned paranoia. When his nemesis resurfaces and his daughter goes missing, Bob scrambles into action."

Our review by Kyle Logan: "It's perhaps ironic that in the time between preproduction in 2023 and release in 2025, One Battle After Another has only become more relevant and suspect in equal measure. Hopefully, in time it will be less relevant and easier to enjoy, because there is a lot to enjoy."

Megadoc

The film is now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Since I missed the brief theatrical release of Francis Ford Coppola's magnum opus Megalopolis in 2024, and the film has not yet to my knowledge seen release on home video, the prospect of watching a feature-length 'making of' documentary about it was not terribly appealing. Then I realized two things: (1) I saw (and adored) Les Blank's 'making of' documentary Burden of Dreams before I saw Werner Herzog's Fitzcarraldo; (2) the new documentary was directed by Mike Figgis, who was commissioned directly by Coppola, who was self-funding the entire production, and given free rein, albeit with the non-participation of some members of the cast and crew.

The result is a fascinating, often mesmerizing film. Despite his own extensive experience, Figgis notes at the outset that he had never before had the opportunity to observe another director making a film. His more austere visual style contrasts nicely with Coppola's florid opulence, which is poignant in the sense that this is a man in his 80s who is endeavoring to bring to life a movie he has dreamed about for 40 years.

In summation, Megadoc becomes an essential addition to the short list of vital, vivid, vibrant documentaries made about making movies.

Queens of the Dead

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Official synopsis: "A Brooklyn drag show becomes ground zero for a zombie outbreak, forcing drag queens and club kids to put their rivalries on hold and unleash their fiercest powers against the undead."

Our review by J Hurtado: "One of my favorite horror comedies of the year, Queens of the Dead is an absolute blast that surprised the hell out of me. Tina Romero proves that she not only has the name, but also the skills to both make her father proud and perhaps someday stand next to him as an important voice for a community in need. This film is a fabulous as they come and is destined to reel in audiences beyond the queer community. Stellar performances, fearless writing, and a can-do attitude ... "

Him

The film is now streaming on Peacock TV.

Official synopsis: "A chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans."

Our review by J Hurtado: "Him wants to be Rosemary's Baby on the gridiron, it also wants to be a Christ story. It wants to be a lot of things, but what it actually is couldn't be further from its intentions.

"It's a mess, it's ugly, it is superfluously loud and brash in a way that I don't think the film even realizes. It leaves no room for introspection, no room for interpretation, it simply throws a messy spiral right at the audience's face and expects them to catch it before it destroys the bridge of their nose. Well, consider my nose busted, because Him can't throw for shit."

Ne Zha 2

The film begins streaming Saturday, December 20, on HBO Max .

Official synopsis: "A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he's faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs."

Our review by yours truly: "Eye-popping and jaw-dropping, the battle scenes, whether they involve armies of soldiers in fierce combat or one-on-one fights between martial artists in flight, are dazzling to behold, the deep, darkly colored landscapes serving as artistic backdrops for the unfolding action."

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

