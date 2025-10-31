Grimmfest Coverage Hollywood Videos Comedies Weird Interviews Thrillers

Friday One Sheet: ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Seizing on the final 'set-piece' of Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, French designer Melanie Danna created this alternate poster for the film, with the title text highlighting the 'bumps in the road', as it were.  Also note the text casts interesting yet subtle shadows, placing the sun at in the rear-view, and not the future.

Giving it a rough, ultra-high grain, and yellow (nearly monochrome) look, it resembles both an alien planet and a low-rez Xeroxed copy of a decades-old travel photo. That is a pretty superb way to emotionally internalize the film, come to think of it.

Danna's work here is not an official one-sheet for the film, which has been playing in regular and large-format movie houses for a while now, but it is striking, and unusual enough that WB (or eventually, Criterion) should probably adopt it.

