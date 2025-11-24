Screen Anarchists On Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Editor, U.S.:

Directed by the incredible Guillermo del Toro for Netflix, Frankenstein is the result of del Toro’s longing --- decades’ worth, in fact. The auteur with a deep love for the Gothic in all forms has finally achieved what he’s wanted to do for most of his life, and adapted Mary Shelley’s world-changing tale.

There are those out there with seemingly nowhere else to place their anger, despite having many real-life places it might be used for social change. These people, with a failure to find an outlet for the fear and rage they may be facing, have lashed out on-line towards the film. Their chagrin is that the adaptation isn’t as faithful as it should be, and those who are either scholars or near that realm, have made the cases why they dislike del Toro’s big epic. There isn’t enough space for me to get into this here; if you want to see what the discourse is, simply go on-line and you’ll see all the screaming, as well as the more level-headed debates, however lively. I certainly understand a few; for those crying out that a woman should be directing Frankenstein adaptations, I’m with you. However, look at the amount of female directors granted such funds for an epic-sized budget. You can count them on one hand. But most of us are looking forward to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s version of a sequel in The Bride. I know I am.

On the other side of the coin, there are del Toro fans for which the maestro can do no wrong. I’m not firmly rooted in either camp, but I live more towards this side of town. His artistic senses are unparalleled in this day and age. He cares. He hates AI; any real artist should, as well as those concerned about climate disasters and class warfare punched down on us from the ruling class.

Anyway, art is front and center at del Toro’s Frankenstein. Everything and everyone is gorgeous. The costumes, the production design, the actors, the operatic score befitting such a film. If I had just one critical thing to point out, it would be that we’re following Victor Frankenstein, who’s not a good person, to put it lightly. There are deeply infused father issues from childhood, which is supposed to explain why the character is so terrible as an adult. However, nothing shown on-screen really drives that point home as much as it should. The character of Elizabeth is both new and quite flawed. It felt as if she wasn’t developed nearly enough and I would have loved to have seen more depth than the wooden performance from Mia Goth given to us.

Del Toro is nothing if not a designer in every way, and so I must believe that this, too, was by design, however flawed. In the end, I found the film to be a worthy and deliciously Gothic tale to be added to the collective repertoire of Frankenstein adaptations.