Screen Anarchists On Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN
While Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein passed me by during its limited theatrical run, it sure arrived on Netflix pretty fast. I checked it out, discussed it with colleagues, and noticed there were many different opinions on it, even between fans of del Toro's work.
Divisiveness in opinion is awesome, so once again we had a quick round-up of opinions about the film, and have put them up here for all to see, in a gallery. As usual, we let the writer of the review speak up first: our Kurt Halfyard wrote a very even-sided review about it, and that's the official one we stick with, but he was kind enough to lead this article with a rewritten truncated version.
After him come the others! Click through them all to see our general reception of the film. Some are elated, some are disappointed...
Kurt Halfyard, Kyle Logan, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Ronald Glasbergen, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Peter Martin and Dustin Chang contributed to this story.
Kurt Halfyard, Contributing Writer:
It is a crime against cinema that most people will have watched Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein via a streaming service. I know large 4K TVs and home projectors are pretty good these days, but this was a movie crafted for premium projection. It is a sprawling $120 million dollar ode to practical set design that demands the largest screen possible. Given its languid 150 minute run-time, attention —and attention to detail— is better served in a public theatre, rather than on the couch. Or worse, on a phone or laptop.
Frankenstein straddles the middle of a fine popcorn extravaganza, and a thoughtful Gothic art film. Everyone involved on the performance side is superb, particularly Oscar Isaac's intensely brooding unlikeable-dreamboat, with a lock of hair that flops in front of one eye when he is at both his highest and lowest across his arc from obsession, to anger, to vengeance, to death wish, to, eventually forgiveness.
I was not entirely enamoured with the structure of the film, the film lags in the back half once the creature assumes narrative duties, but I was hooked via the litany of curious 19th century asides. Wet-plate photography! Quicksilver as a treatment for syphilis! And in the background, the Crimean War - the source of the fresh body parts for Victor Frankenstein’s experiment. Alas, Christoph Waltz’s Victorian era Peter Weyland, from the other (modern) Prometheus’ departs the film far too early, and the back half of the film suffers for it.
I know that in all del Toro movies, the monster is the thing, a sexy thing in most of them, but I found Jacob’s Elordi’s Emo-Übermensch to be more poise than profundity. His action sequences in particular, feel superfluous, and truth be told, often boring. Time with Mia Goth’s “Bride to Be” caught in a three-way love triangle (with Frankenstein, Frankenstein’s doomed brother and the Creature) feels too brief, and all too wasted.
While I enjoyed the experience on the big screen projected in a 100 year old theatre with an audience numbering over 1000, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is akin to mid-career Tim Burton interpretations of iconic novels Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and Alice in Wonderland. Not the work he will be remembered by. Rather, an auteur comfortable in his wheelhouse.
Maybe too comfortable.