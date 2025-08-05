Locarno 2025 Preview: Kechiche, Jude, Komljen, Koberidze and Rivers Lead the Competition

The 78th Locarno Film Festival (August 6–16, 2025) invites international professionals and cinephiles into a competition that pulses with unease, sensuality, political urgency, and formal risk. The Concorso Internazionale and Concorso Cineasti del Presente reveal a cohort of films unafraid to confront existential disarray, social fracture, and the elusive desire for connection.

Among the most anticipated world premieres is Abdellatif Kechiche’s long-delayed Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due, a follow-up to Canto Une. After years of silence following the controversial Intermezzo, Kechiche returns to Locarno with the continuation of his sun-drenched, hyper-naturalistic opus exploring erotic longing and youth adrift. The film is likely to provoke critical debate and draw polarized reactions, consistent with his oeuvre.

After the award-winning Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, Romanian provocateur Radu Jude will unveil one of the most anticipated entries of the year, Dracula (pictured above).The film sees the director taking on the vampire mythos with his signature mixture of satire and essay-film techniques.

Ben Rivers will compete with Mare’s Nest, which promises meditative textures, blurred nonfiction, and speculative elements in enigmatic, near-future girlhood tale.

Built around rediscovered miniDV tapes from 2001, Kamal Aljafari’s latest With Hasan in Gaza is a searing and intimate road movie through a Gaza that no longer exists. Both personal and political, the film combines memory, media archaeology, and speculative nonfiction. Following her co-direction of The Tsugua Diaries, Maureen Fazendeiro embarks on a solo journey into the landscapes and layered histories of Portugal’s Alentejo region in The Seasons. Fusing fiction, ethnography, and environmental storytelling, the film traces cyclical time, rooted communities, and the persistent echoes of colonial pasts, anchoring the program’s more poetic end.

The directing duo behind Space Dogs, Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter, shifts into fiction with a nocturnal love story between a morgue worker and an aspiring model in post-Soviet limbo in White Snail. Tactile, atmospheric, and steeped in outsider tenderness, White Snail signals a striking new direction for Kremser and Peter, combining realism with dreamy estrangement.

Julian Radlmaier of Bloodsuckers continues his Marxist absurdist trajectory with a dramedy split into three acts, Phantoms of July. Breezy yet allegorical, the film is a meditation on class, love, and ghosts, literal and metaphorical. Of note is Dry Leaf, directed by Alexandre Koberidze (What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?), likely offering a poetic infused with Koberidze’s characteristic whimsy and emotional undercurrents.

Balkan and Eastern European tensions are explored in Dane Komljen’s Desire Lines, Hana Jušić’s God Will Not Help, and Ivana Mladenović’s Sorella di clausura, while female perspectives shape works like Rosanne Pel’s Donkey Days and Janicke Askevold’s Solomamma. Finally, Godard protégé Fabrice Aragno brings sensorial flair to the couple-on-a-boat drama Le Lac, and Sho Miyake’s manga adaptation Two Seasons, Two Strangers adds Japanese introspection to the mix.

This year’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente leans into intercontinental dissonance and aesthetic diversity. Swiss duo Alexia Walther and Maxime Matray open with Affection Affection, a formally fluid narrative that echoes their earlier Tout est pardonné, navigating fractured relationships with surreal humor and melancholic detours.

Spanish director Ion de Sosa constructs a retro-futurist vision set against the party ruins of Mallorca in Balearic. Known for his vibrant visual provocations, de Sosa brings queer joy and post-capitalist satire to the fore. Kazakh-French director Zhannat Alshanova presents Becoming, a multinational production capturing the instability of womanhood across shifting cultural landscapes. Canadian-Hungarian entry Blue Heron by Sophy Romvari expands her intimate documentary-fiction hybrid style into feature length, diving deep into familial history and female inheritance.

Concorso Internazionale

DESIRE LINES by Dane Komljen

Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Netherlands, Croatia, Germany – 2025 (World Premiere)

DONKEY DAYS by Rosanne Pel

Netherlands, Germany – 2025 (World Premiere)

DRACULA by Radu Jude

Romania, Austria, Luxembourg – 2025 (World Premiere)

DRY LEAF by Alexandre Koberidze

Germany, Georgia – 2025 (World Premiere)

GOD WILL NOT HELP by Hana Jušić

Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia – 2025 (World Premiere)

LE LAC by Fabrice Aragno

Switzerland – 2025 (World Premiere)

MARE’S NEST by Ben Rivers

United Kingdom, France, Canada – 2025 (World Premiere)

MEKTOUB, MY LOVE: CANTO DUE by Abdellatif Kechiche

France – 2025 (World Premiere)

MOSQUITOES by Valentina Bertani, Nicole Bertani

Italy, Switzerland, France – 2025 (World Premiere)

PHANTOMS OF JULY by Julian Radlmaier

Germany – 2025 (World Premiere)

SOLOMAMMA by Janicke Askevold

Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Finland – 2025 (World Premiere)

SORELLA DI CLAUSURA by Ivana Mladenović

Romania, Serbia, Italy, Spain – 2025 (World Premiere)

TALES OF THE WOUNDED LAND by Abbas Fahdel

Lebanon – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE SEASONS by Maureen Fazendeiro

Portugal, France, Spain, Austria – 2025 (World Premiere)

TWO SEASONS, TWO STRANGERS by Sho Miyake

Japan – 2025 (World Premiere)

WHITE SNAIL by Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter

Austria, Germany – 2025 (World Premiere)

WITH HASAN IN GAZA by Kamal Aljafari

Palestine, Germany, France, Qatar – 2025 (World Premiere)

Concorso Cineasti del Presente

AFFECTION AFFECTION by Alexia Walther, Maxime Matray

France – 2025 (World Premiere)

A BALCONY IN LIMOGES by Jérôme Reybaud

France – 2025 (World Premiere)

BALEARIC by Ion de Sosa

Spain, France – 2025 (World Premiere)

BECOMING by Zhannat Alshanova

France, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden – 2025 (World Premiere)

BLUE HERON by Sophy Romvari

Canada, Hungary – 2025 (World Premiere)

DON’T LET THE SUN by Jacqueline Zünd

Switzerland, Italy – 2025 (World Premiere)

DON’T LET ME DIE by Andrei Epure

Romania, Bulgaria, France – 2025 (World Premiere)

FANTASY by Kukla

Slovenia, North Macedonia – 2025 (World Premiere)

FOLLIES by Eric K. Boulianne

Canada – 2025 (World Premiere)

HAIR, PAPER, WATER by Nicolas Graux, Trương Minh Quý

Belgium, France, Vietnam – 2025 (World Premiere)

HIJO MAYOR by Cecilia Kang

Argentina, France – 2025 (World Premiere)

OLIVIA by Sofía Petersen

Argentina, United Kingdom, Spain – 2025 (World Premiere)

SWEETHEART by Margherita Spampinato

Italy – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE FIN by Park Syeyoung

South Korea, Germany, Qatar – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE PLANT FROM THE CANARIES by Ruan Lan-Xi

Germany – 2025 (World Premiere)

Fuori Concorso

BOBÒ by Pippo Delbono

Italy – 2025 (World Premiere)

DEATHSTALKER by Steven Kostanski

Canada – 2025 (World Premiere)

E by Anna Eriksson

Finland – 2025 (World Premiere)

EXILE by Mehdi Hmili

Tunisia, Luxembourg, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia – 2025 (World Premiere)

I LIVE HERE NOW by Julie Pacino

USA – 2025 (European Premiere)

JUDAS’ GOSPEL by Giulio Base

Italy, Poland – 2025 (World Premiere)

KEEP QUIET by Vincent Grashaw

USA – 2025 (World Premiere)

KEROUAC’S ROAD: THE BEAT OF A NATION by Ebs Burnough

United Kingdom, USA – 2025 (International Premiere)

LE CHANTIER by Jean-Stéphane Bron

France, Switzerland – 2025 (World Premiere)

LEGEND OF THE HAPPY WORKER by Duwayne Dunham

USA – 2025 (World Premiere)

NOVA ’78 by Aaron Brookner, Rodrigo Areias

United Kingdom, Portugal – 2025 (World Premiere)

SILENCE by Eduardo Casanova

Spain – 2025 (World Premiere)

SOME NOTES ON THE CURRENT SITUATION by Eran Kolirin

Israel – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE DEAL (Episodes 3–6) by Jean-Stéphane Bron

Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium – 2025 (World Premiere)

Piazza Grande

IN THE LAND OF ARTO by Tamara Stepanyan

France, Armenia – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY by Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Greece, Spain, Netherlands, United Kingdom – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE DEAD OF WINTER by Brian Kirk

USA, Germany – 2025 (World Premiere)

THE DEAL (Episodes 1–2) by Jean-Stéphane Bron

Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium – 2025 (Swiss Premiere)

HEADS OR TAILS? by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Italy, USA – 2025 (Swiss Premiere)

IRKALA – GILGAMESH’S DREAM by Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji

Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, France, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia – 2025 (World Premiere)

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT by Jafar Panahi

Iran, France, Luxembourg – 2025 (Swiss Premiere)

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN by Bill Condon

USA, Uruguay – 2025 (International Premiere)

LA PETITE DERNIÈRE by Hafsia Herzi

France, Germany – 2025 (Swiss Premiere)

POLICE STORY by Jackie Chan

Hong Kong – 2025

ROSEMEAD by Eric Lin

USA – 2025 (International Premiere)

SENTIMENTAL VALUE by Joachim Trier

Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden – 2025 (Swiss Premiere)

THE SHINING by Stanley Kubrick

United Kingdom, USA – 2025

TOGETHER by Michael Shanks

Australia, USA – 2025 (Swiss Premiere)