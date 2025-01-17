Friday One Sheet: A Japanese Four Poster Tribute to David Lynch

I will not say too much in this column on the passing of cinematic master and icon, David Lynch, as there will be more on the subject to follow in the coming days. Few filmmakers left a more lasting impression on my generation (GenX) than he did between his challenging (and unapologetically weird) television and film work.



And like all great American things (from baseball to whiskey to thrash metal) David Lynch was big in Japan.



As a tribute to all things David Lynch, I present three Japanese posters, and one that was the subject of a previous column, by American designer Sean Longmore, a Fire Walk With Me one sheet that was a fusion of Japanese genre collage, and The UK's Hammer Horror.



Enjoy.